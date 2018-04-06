S.C. Bill to Lift Net Metering Cap Passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A bill that will eliminate an artificial cap on net metering from rooftop solar installations, allowing for more people to have solar energy as an electricity option, is moving forward in South Carolina. The legislation passed the state House on a 64-33 vote yesterday. Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) encouraged the state Senate to pass the measure expeditiously to support solar's rapid growth in the state.



Following is a statement from Sean Gallagher, SEIA's vice president of state affairs:"This is all about making sure residents have solar as an option to lower their energy bills, and we're pleased the House answered with a resounding yes. We urge the state Senate to do what's right for jobs and consumers, i.e. take up and pass the bill without delay. Doing so will allow South Carolina to continue its rapid solar growth, give homeowners choice, and provide affordable electricity options and jobs."South Carolina's solar market grew significantly in 2017. The state added 396 megawatts, nearly quadrupling its total amount of solar capacity. It had the eighth fastest growth among states last year. The solar industry currently employs more than 2,800 South Carolinians.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.