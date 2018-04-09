Tom Ulmer joins GEM Energy as Vice President-Sales

Walbridge, Ohio (March 9, 2018) - Tom Ulmer, of Hudson, OH, has accepted the position of Vice President-Sales with GEM Energy, of the Rudolph Libbe Group.



Based in the Rudolph Libbe Group's Northeast Ohio office, Ulmer oversees GEM Energy sales operations in all markets.With over 20 years of experience in the HVAC and energy services industry, Ulmer has held sales management positions with NORESCO, OPTERRA Energy Services, Honeywell and FirstEnergy. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and general business from Michigan State University.About GEM EnergyGEM Energy provides comprehensive services and technologies to improve customer business performance and reduce facility operation costs. GEM Energy's expertise encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance. Services include combined heat and power (CHP) systems, HVAC and plumbing, facility management, utility procurement, solar development, building automation controls and energy efficiency solutions. Facilities served are commercial, industrial, institutional and mission critical.GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group (RLG), a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring our customers' success. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Detroit, Michigan areas. For additional information, visit RLGBuilds.com and @RLGbuilds.