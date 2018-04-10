RBI Solar Takes Part in Ambitious Ohio Solar Landfill

Cincinnati company RBI Solar joined in an "anti-groundbreaking" ceremony outside of Cleveland, OH for the 4MW DC solar project benefitting the City of Brooklyn. The event brought together key stakeholders to celebrate the most ambitious Ohio solar landfill project to date. Attendees included representatives from local governments of Brooklyn, Cuyahoga County, IGS Solar, RBI Solar, Cleveland Public Power, and the Ohio EPA. The following quotes are directly from speakers at the event representing these groups.



"We've put together (what we think is) a really creative and innovative project, that hopefully will be a model not just for Cuyahoga County or the state of Ohio, but the whole Midwest. We're taking land like the 77 acre landfill in the city of Brooklyn and installing 35,000 solar panels on it - feeding that electricity through Cleveland public power lines." -Mike Foley (Director of the Department of Sustainability for Cuyahoga County)The array will cover approximately 17 acres and utilized First Solar Series 4 modules. The racking will be manufactured at RBI Solar's headquarters in Cincinnati; using concrete ballasts that will be sourced from Ohio based concrete precaster Lindsay Precast. The ballast design will safely secure the racking system without penetrating the landfill's cap, while adhering to Ohio EPA specifications.RBI Solar is a leading turn-key solar mounting solutions supplier, taking responsibility for the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of the most efficient PV racking systems in the marketplace. With 85+ years of experience in the commercial design-build specialty structures market, we are committed to providing value from project conception to substantial completion. RBI has completed over 100MW of ballasted landfill projects throughout the United States.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact RBI Solar at 513-242-2051 or email at info(at)rbisolar(dot)com.