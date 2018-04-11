Nclave keeps adding MW in Mexico
With this new project, Nclave strengthens its presence in this country that is set to become one of the first ten solar energy providers worldwide over the coming years.
The Spanish multinational company, Nclave has initiated the supply of one row solar trackers SP160 in a 70 Mwp power photovoltaic solar park in Mexico. The objective is to carry out the net connection during the month of September.
Nclave has over 12 years of track record, 2,5 GW installed and offices and production centres around the world; it is a leading company in the development, design, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of structures and photovoltaic solar trackers, including design and implementation of any foundation solution.
Nclave offers minimum costs solutions, on one hand, in installation and, during the project lifetime, in operation and maintenance.
