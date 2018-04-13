EDF Renewables Launches as International Brand

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Effective today, more than 20 international subsidiaries of EDF Energies Nouvelles will operate under the brand EDF Renewables. In North America specifically, EDF Renewable Energy, EDF Renewable Services, EDF EN Canada, EDF EN Mexico and groSolar will transition to the new visual identity in their respective geographic and business areas of expertise. The decision to unify under a consistent mark worldwide supports the international expansion of renewable energies by the EDF Group and reinforces a common commitment to clean power across all entities.



EDF Renewables North America is building on its core areas of expertise in utility-scale development, distributed energy, and services by organizing the business around three primary lines: Grid-Scale Power, Distributed Solutions, and Asset Optimization.Grid-Scale Power focuses on origination, development, construction, and financing of onshore and offshore wind, solar photovoltaic, and energy storage projects. Ryan Pfaff, EVP of Development commented, "Since 2002, EDF Renewables has brought more than 10 GW of wind, solar, and energy storage projects to market across North America. The Grid-Scale Power team leverages this diverse experience, along with a robust pipeline to provide clients with customized solutions that address their renewable energy challenges and add value to their operations."Distributed Solutions represents the Company's expanded service offerings in solar, solar+storage, EV charging stations, and energy management systems. The business line merges the groSolar subsidiary, acquired in 2016, with the Distributed Electricity and Storage group to strengthen both offerings and shared expertise. Jamie Resor, CEO Distributed Solutions stated, "In the coming months, the Distributed Solutions team will be energizing distributed solar projects in multiple states from California to Massachusetts. Our fully integrated renewables platform provides clients with local and innovative solutions that reduce energy costs and deliver green power, on both sides of the meter." Distributed Solutions has developed and/or constructed more than 350 MW of projects across the US and Canada over the past two decades.Asset Optimization aligns Operations & Maintenance with Asset Management to leverage technical skills and operational expertise, with commercial and financial experience, in order to deliver the best value to asset owners. Larry Barr, EVP of Operations & Maintenance added, "Closer collaboration between O&M and Asset Management will allow us to collectively extract additional value from our generating assets through development of service solutions. Once proven, these solutions to maximize productivity can then be quickly deployed to third-party customers. The new structure will enhance our unique advantage as an owner-operator to bring an owner's perspective to external customers."To learn more about EDFR's operating units, visit www.edf-re.com.About EDF Renewables:EDF Renewables is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 10 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDFR is a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group.For more information visit: www.edf-re.com