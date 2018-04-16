SEIA Advocates for Product Exclusions in Comments Filed to USTR

In comments filed today with the United States Trade Representative, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) expressed support for product exclusions from tariff coverage under the Solar Products Safeguard measure for products that are not, and are not expected to be, manufactured in adequate quantities here in the United States.

Following is a statement from SEIA's President and CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper:"We are in full agreement with the administration's objective of promoting a strong American manufacturing economy. However, the exclusion process offers the President an opportunity to allow those products that aren't adequately available from American manufacturers now, or in the foreseeable future, to receive an exclusion and keep America's solar economy driving forward. By granting these exclusions, the President can ensure that the burgeoning solar energy sector continues to offer Americans well-paying jobs, national security and economic growth."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.