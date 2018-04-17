Natural Power at Wind Operations Dallas 2018

This year's 10th annual Wind Operations Dallas will see Natural Power's Senior Vice President in North America, Holly Burnett, chair the Asset, Risk and Performance Optimization track on April 17th followed by the Fleet Digitization track on April 18th. Holly will also participate in a panel discussion focused on the return-on-investment of data analytics and management. A long-time participant in this event, Natural Power was last years' recipient of the Most Exciting Industry Newcomer 2017 for wind project operations.

Holly said: "We are committed to engaging in conversations with others in the industry to help establish best practices and continually redefine operational excellence. The collaborative discussions that happen at events such as Wind Operations Dallas are critical to advancing industry norms and shared understandings alike."



Wind Operations Dallas 2018, which takes place at the Westin Galleria, has grown throughout the past 10 years to become the world's largest gathering of wind operations, asset management and data analytics decision makers. Delegates will hear from more than 100 hand-picked industry experts, network with more than 200 owner operators, utility, IPP and developers, and walk an innovation showcase of more than 75 booths.Attendees can join ground-breaking discussions with key wind players, including the following key areas:• Optimize fleet performance: explore the challenges of wind digitalization and examine the integration of software, infrastructure, personnel and clear communication in proactive O&M decision making• Learn to fine-tune reliability: gain essential insights from across the wind supply chain to discover innovative new techniques, tools and hardware that will transform the ability to maximize turbine production• Decide to self-service: understand the successes and shortcomings of self-service business models, build confidence with key shareholders and take full control of OPEX, LCOE and portfolio profitability• New revenue, new challenges: learn whether your business is safe from new threats, challenges and can grow rapidly to take advantage of new revenue opportunities during and potentially post-PTCView the full conference agenda and register to attend here - http://events.newenergyupdate.com/wind-operations-maintenance-usa/?utm_source=NENatural Power in North AmericaThe team of experienced wind industry veterans at Natural Power reviewed more than a third of new wind assets in the USA on behalf of clients in 2017 and has continued to expand across the US with offices in New York and Seattle. The business provides asset management services on over 5 GW of renewable energy projects, equivalent to the top three US wind owners by capacity (according to AWEA 2015 Market Report figures). Its approach to ‘total asset management' on operational projects includes a range of services for owners and financiers alike, including local site management and balance of plant services, advanced performance engineering analysis, remote monitoring services, and operational reporting and analysis.About Natural PowerNatural Power is a leading independent renewable energy and infrastructure consultancy that employs 350 staff globally. The company offers proactive and integrated consultancy, management and due diligence services, backed by an innovative product range, across the onshore wind, offshore wind, wave, tidal, renewable heat, solar PV and hydro sectors, whilst maintaining a strong outlook on other new and emerging renewable energy sectors.