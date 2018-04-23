The Geothermal Resources Council Announces 2018 Amateur Photo Contest

(Davis, California, USA.) The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) is pleased to announce this year's Amateur Photo Contest. The purpose of the contest is to showcase quality photography featuring geothermal energy around the world.



The winners will be announced at the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo being held in Reno, Nevada, USA from October 14-17.The first place winner will receive $150, second place - $100, and third place - $75. Honorable Mention photos will receive certificates.Photographs on any subject related to geothermal energy can be submitted such as geothermal energy production, Enhanced Geothermal systems (EGS), direct use and geothermal heat pumps. These can include photos of well testing, drilling, operation of geothermal equipment, newly developed equipment, or plant operation, construction of a geothermal plant or plant site, and geological areas or surface manifestations (holding potential for geothermal exploration or development). New this year are acceptance of "GIFs" - short animated movies of a few seconds each.More information on the GRC Amateur Photo Contest, including a submission form, can be found on the GRC website [www.geothermal.org]. The deadline for submissions is August 24, 2018.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2020. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[ www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[ www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2018]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [ www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [ www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###