Parker KleenVent provides closed-loop solution for wind turbine cooling systems

.5 MW wind turbines use traditional open-loop water/glycol cooling systems. Regular water evaporation in the reservoir elevates the mixture's viscosity, prohibiting cooling of the IGBT and associated critical controls, causing the wind turbine to overheat unless serviced, which in turn means turbine downtime and high maintenance costs. Parker's KleenVent Coolant Evaporation Inhibitor (KV-CEI) is a simple add-on to the legacy cooling system, that eliminates water evaporation in the coolant solution and stops the ingress of airborne contaminants, by enclosing the cooling loop. The KVCEI also removes the need for continuous coolant monitoring during the warm season. Traditional maintenance calls to replenish or rebalance the fluids, take the wind turbine and transformer offline, resulting in significant downtime and revenue loss. Parker's cooling system solution optimizes wind turbine uptime and revenue, reduces maintenance costs and increases overall efficiencies. For more details on the KleenVent solution, see: solutions.parker.com/AWEA2018 or visit booth #4244 at AWEA Windpower May 7-10 in Chicago