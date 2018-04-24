Siemens Gamesa selected to supply 225 MW for U.S. wind project

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) announced today that the company will supply 98 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines for an undisclosed project located in Kansas. The wind farm will span across over 40,000 acres of land and can supply enough energy for nearly 73,000 average U.S. homes.



The blades for this project will come from Siemens Gamesa's blade manufacturing facility in Fort Madison, Iowa, USA. The nacelles and hubs will be assembled at the company's nearby nacelle and hub assembly facility in Hutchinson, Kansas, USA, making this a Kansas-made project for Kansas and contributing to investments back into the community. Deliveries for the project are expected to begin mid-2018 and completion of the project is slated for the end of 2018.Siemens Gamesa has installed over 5 GW, or more than 2,300 units, of the SWT-2.3-108 wind turbine in the U.S. In total, the company has provided turbines with an output capacity of more than 18 GW in the U.S., enough energy to power over five million average homes, and has a strong footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.About Siemens Gamesa Renewable EnergySiemens Gamesa is the world's #1 provider of wind power products and solutions, with a market share of more than 17% in 2017. The company has installed products and technology across the globe, with a total installed base of close to 85 GW. Siemens Gamesa offers one of the industry's broadest product portfolios, with both offshore and onshore technology as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. The united company was created in 2017. Previously, Siemens Wind Power's history in the wind industry extends back to the early 1980s, and Gamesa's to 1994.