The independent full-scope multi-brand specialist Deutsche Windtechnik is entering the US market

Deutsche Windtechnik Inc. was established at the end of 2017 and is now active in the North American wind energy market. The goal of the experienced multi-brand specialist with European roots is to make the benefits of independent turbine maintenance available to US operators and investors. In particular, operators can benefit from the new, flexibly designed maintenance concepts and the savings potential that goes along with them.



With its decades of experience in Europe as a flexible partner for high-quality independent full service, Deutsche Windtechnik is now starting a new chapter in service history in the US: "Service companies currently active in the market often function as subcontractors for OEMs. By contrast, Deutsche Windtechnik is an independent full-service provider on equal footing, and with its strong multi-brand expertise, the company can offer completely new options for operators and investors," said Melf Lorenzen, Managing Director of Deutsche Windtechnik Inc., describing the company's successful launch. Matthias Brandt, Board Director at Deutsche Windtechnik AG, added: "The healthy competition stimulates the market, and this not only leads to lower prices but also to better service performance and new products.Multi-brand expertise, service quality and flexibility are crucialOne key component of Deutsche Windtechnik's business model is that it provides service for turbines from Vestas/NEG Micon, Siemens/AN Bonus, Nordex, Senvion, Fuhrländer and Gamesa. This means it can service almost all common turbine types, including most of the turbines installed in the US. On the other hand, the flexible maintenance contracts offered by Deutsche Windtechnik give operators decisive influence over the profitability of a project. Individually designed basic contracts, for example, give the operator the greatest possible influence over maintenance and repair processes at its wind farms. At the other end of the spectrum, minimum-risk full maintenance contracts give the customer an 'all-roundcarefree package' with guaranteed availability, which can also include replacement of large components on request.Preparations for the first jobs are in full swingAs a result of the high demand and initial successful discussions with wind farm operators, preparations for the first jobs in the US are now in full swing: The team has been strengthened in the areas of operations and administration. The first service technicians are now on duty, and sales and QHSE experts have also been recruited to the team to ensure optimal implementation of country-specific regulations. They all have many years of experience in the American wind energy sector and are well prepared for the tasks ahead. In the course of the year, further experts from various fields will be joining the team.If anyone would like to see Deutsche Windtechnik's capabilities first-hand, they will have an opportunity at the AWEA WINDPOWER 2018 in Chicago. We would be glad to make an appointment with you in advance. Please contact Ms. Anca Dupu, Management Assistant Deutsche Windtechnik Inc. at a.dupu@deutsche-windtechnik.comAbout Deutsche Windtechnik AGBremen-based Deutsche Windtechnik AG offers full scope from a single source for the technical maintenance of wind turbines in Europe and the USA. The company operates both onshore and offshore. More than 3,000 wind turbines are serviced by over 1,000 employees throughout Europe as part of permanent maintenance contracts (basic and full maintenance onshore). Its system engineering focuses on Vestas/NEG Micon, Siemens/AN Bonus, Nordex, Senvion, Fuhrländer and Gamesa turbines.