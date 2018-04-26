SMA Elevates Monitoring and Control with Data Manager M

ROCKLIN, Calif., April 26, 2018—As the future of energy management becomes today's reality, SMA—which was recently named the no. 1 global provider of monitoring and energy management services by Navigant and GTM research—is investing in efforts to digitize commercial energy management and bring greater energy independence to customers. The company has introduced a new, future-proof generation of monitoring and control solutions with the Data Manager M.



More Headlines Articles

In combination with Sunny Portal powered by ennexOS, an IoT platform that manages all energy generation sources and data on a single platform, the Data Manager M is the ideal solution for commercial system owners and operators alike. It optimizes communication, monitoring and control of decentralized PV systems for up to 50 devices, and with a new, highly efficient user interface, the Data Manager M is easy to set up and commission."On the way to tomorrow's decentralized and digital energy supply, SMA is developing sustainable solutions that enable our customers around the world to use their energy independently, efficiently and flexibly while significantly reducing costs," explained Andreas Strusch, Platform Product Manager, ennexOS at SMA. "As a central interface to Sunny Portal powered by ennexOS, the SMA Data Manager M is a key component for the intelligent energy management of SMA. It offers entirely new possibilities such as data recording and analysis. The modular design allows for a gradual expansion of the integrated functions for new business models in the energy market of the future."The Data Manager M, which replaces SMA's Cluster Controller, is a flexible and expandable solution equipped to enable business models of the future energy market. With intuitive setup functions for the Data Manager M and inverter, commissioning time and associated labor is significantly reduced. And, with ennexOS, system and inverter parameters can be changed remotely via Sunny Portal, further reducing costs.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 20 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,000 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is currently the only company in the solar industry that is listed in the TecDAX index.