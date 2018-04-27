Canadian Solar Partners with Global Investment Holdings to Develop and Provide Services for up to 300 MWp Solar Projects in EMEA

GUELPH, Ontario, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc., (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced it has signed an agreement with Global Investment Holdings (GIH), to develop and operate a pipeline of solar power projects with total capacity of up to 300 MWp. Canadian Solar will provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") and Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") services to the projects. GIH is a diversified conglomerate in Turkey with investments in ports infrastructure, energy and non-banking financial services.



Atay Arpaciogullari, CEO Global Energy stated, "Global Investment Holdings is active in renewable energy and energy efficiency investments; currently we have a combined capacity of 75.5MW. Our envisaged cooperation with Canadian Solar is a planned step taken towards increasing our clean energy investments up to 300-400MW in the next three years.""We are delighted to partner with Global Investment Holdings and further expand our presence in EMEA. This partnership underscores our global leading position to develop and operate solar projects across the globe," commented Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc., "We will continue to leverage our expertise to accelerate the adoption of clean and affordable solar energy all over the world."About Canadian Solar Inc.Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 26 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publically listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit http://www.canadiansolar.com.About Global Investment HoldingsGlobal Investment Holdings, listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) under the ticker "GLYHO", is a diversified conglomerate with investments in multiple industries: ports infrastructure, energy, CNG distribution, mining, brokerage and asset management. With interests in a range of burgeoning business sectors and traditional non-bank financial service providers, Global Investment Holdings has evolved into a dynamic investment vehicle. Its current portfolio offers high growth with 'first mover' advantages. At end-2017, GIH reported total assets of TL 4.4 billion and shareholders' equity of TL 1.6 billion.