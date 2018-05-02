Powering forward at WINDPOWER 2018

Organised annually by AWEA, WINDPOWER 2018 is where the industry comes together to plan for the future. This year's event ‘Powering Forward to Reach New Heights' expects to attract more than 7000 professional delegates from all over the world to network, learn, advance their organizational mission, and to participate in the largest wind energy exhibition in the Western Hemisphere, working together to grow the industry.



Wind power continues to lift the American economy. During 2017 the industry demonstrated strong performance, delivering 7,017 megawatts (MW) of new wind power capacity. That new capacity represents $11 billion in new private investment, and there are now 89,077 MW of wind power installed across 41 states, enough to power 26 million American homes.Craft Beer ReceptionNatural Power will be hosting a craft beer reception, which is open to all, on May 8th from 4-6pm at booth 3420.You can register your interest in attending or pre-arrange a meeting with the team by emailing sayhello@naturalpower.comFind out more about WINDPOWER 2018, view the full conference program and register to attend, visit http://www.windpowerexpo.org/Index2018.aspxNatural Power in North AmericaThe team of experienced wind industry veterans at Natural Power reviewed more than a third of new wind assets in the USA on behalf of clients in 2017 and has continued to expand across the US with offices in New York and Seattle. The business provides asset management services on over 5 GW of renewable energy projects, equivalent to the top three US wind owners by capacity (according to AWEA 2015 Market Report figures). Its approach to ‘total asset management' on operational projects includes a range of services for owners and financiers alike, including local site management and balance of plant services, advanced performance engineering analysis, remote monitoring services, and operational reporting and analysis.About Natural PowerNatural Power is a leading independent renewable energy and infrastructure consultancy that employs 350 staff globally. The company offers proactive and integrated consultancy, management and due diligence services, backed by an innovative product range, across the onshore wind, offshore wind, solar PV and storage sectors, while maintaining a strong outlook on other new and emerging renewable energy sectors.