SkySpecs - Leader in Automated Drone Inspections - Unveils New Horizon Software at the AWEA Windpower Exhibition in Chicago

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySpecs, the award-winning provider of robotics solutions for the wind energy industry - today announces a new product - Horizon - a wind turbine analytics and management software. Horizon is designed to provide insights and analytics that will support the goal of automating the analysis, creation, and execution of preventative maintenance programs on wind farms. SkySpecs will unveil the new product, coinciding with the 2018 AWEA Exhibition in Chicago, May 7th - 10th. The SkySpecs team invites attendees to view a demo of the product at their AWEA booth, #4847. Attendees can also make appointments to view the software by contacting SkySpecs at Horizon@skyspecs.com.



Horizon enables all key players in the wind energy industry to collaborate more efficiently and ground their turbine maintenance and repair processes in a consistent and ongoing cycle of data collection, analysis, and planning to optimize repair dollars spent and minimize downtime for inspection and repair.Joe Ciliberti, SkySpecs' Principal Product Manager says, "Preventative maintenance strategies are becoming increasingly important as existing turbines age and as bigger and more powerful models are added to fleets. Our customers have been asking for a solution that helps identify trends and streamline the complex and tedious tasks involved in planning and executing repair work. Horizon is a single application that brings data, analytics and automation together to make wind turbine O&M planning easier, more exact, and far more predictive."SkySpecs will release a series of new features throughout 2018, prioritizing those that have the greatest immediate value to their 30+ customer-base."We launched completely automated blade inspections in early 2017, allowing us to break records in onshore and offshore blade data collection all over the world. Now we are helping customers maximize the value of their data by helping them predict failures, forecast repair costs, and optimize their repair schedules and turbine up-time. We're excited to provide exclusive demos of Horizon at this year's AWEA exhibition," said CEO Danny Ellis.www.skyspecs.com