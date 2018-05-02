Two Renewable Energy Giants Announce New Partnership Deal

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - May 2, 2018 - A new three-year partnership between two of the United States' largest players in solar energy was announced at the GTM Solar Summit in southern California today. The collaboration between Array Technologies, Inc., the pioneer of solar tracker technology, and sPower, the largest private owner of operating solar assets in the United States, came after previously working together for over four years. The executed agreement establishes a partnership for the companies to do multi-gigawatts of business over the coming years.



"The newly created partnership between Array Technologies and sPower is a testament to the strength and success of a matured-U.S. solar market," said Jeff Krantz, Senior Vice President at Array Technologies, "This deal represents a significant milestone for our company's continued robust growth throughout the nation."The adoption of solar trackers for utility-scale solar projects has grown significantly in recent years, with more than 70 percent of ground-mounted PV systems in the United States utilizing the technology. In regions with high solar irradiance, trackers can produce a 20 to 30 percent increase in energy output over fixed-tilt systems. The continued adoption of solar trackers comes down to economics and reliability."We are looking forward to this partnership with Array Technologies - it's going to help enhance our solar portfolio for years to come," said Josh Skogen, Senior Vice President of Project Development at sPower."Studies have shown Array's patented technology to provide the lowest O&M costs of the different architectures on the market, so the partnership is not only a positive industry collaboration, but also provides a significant financial benefit to sPower as the owners of these assets," said Krantz.About Array TechnologiesArray Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. As the chosen tracker for more than 16 GW years of energy production, Array's products have been optimized through unparalleled experience garnered over nearly three decades. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Australia. For more information, please visit http://www.arraytechinc.com.About sPowersPower, an AES and AIMCo company, is the largest private owner of operating solar assets in the United States. sPower owns and operates a portfolio of solar and wind assets greater than 1.3 GW and has a development pipeline of more than 10 GW. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), a worldwide energy company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment fund managers. For more information, visit www.sPower.com.