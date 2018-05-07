Ingeteam and Indar to present latest innovations at AWEA WINDPOWER 2018

Spain, May 07 2018. Ingeteam and Indar, independent suppliers of electrical conversion equipment, will exhibit at AWEA WINDPOWER 2018, to be held this year in Chicago, United States, May 7-10. At this occasion, Ingeteam will present its latest developments in the field of O&M predictive maintenance with its Ingeboards data analysis platform, as well as a broad range of cutting-edge wind energy products.



More Headlines Articles

One of the largest wind energy events in North America, AWEA WINDPOWER 2018 expects to host thousands of industry professionals, who will have the opportunity to share their vision for wind power. At stand #2440, Ingeteam and Indar will showcase their latest products and O&M services, including power converters, generators, turbine controllers, Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS), Smart SCADA management systems and innovative developments related to the provision of operation and maintenance services for onshore and offshore wind farms.Ingeteam offers low and medium voltage wind power converters, optimized for DFIG and FC topologies and specifically designed to fulfil the strictest grid codes. Air cooled, air/water cooled and full water cooled solutions for harsh environments, up to 15 MW. The power converters are designed to increase reliability, boost efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. The company is the world's number one independent supplier of wind power converters. Since 1995, more than 25,000 wind power converters have been commissioned with Ingeteam's technology, accounting for 41 GW of installed wind power capacity worldwide and an 8% market share.Ingeteam is a leader in operation and maintenance services with more than 12 GW maintained worldwide. The company is a pioneer in the development and maintenance of monitoring technologies, operation and analysis of wind farms and has more than 20 years of experience in this field. During the event, Ingeteam will present its latest advances in predictive maintenance through its Ingeboards data analysis platform. Ingeboards is a big data software tool developed to provide information in order to make smart O&M decisions combining SCADA data, CMMS, logistics information and predictive maintenance.Participants will also find Indar's wide range of wind generators, manufactured in different topologies (DFIG, DFM and PMG amongst others). A leader in its sector, the company delivers generators to the most important manufacturers of wind turbines in the world and accounts for 25 GW of power installed worldwide. Overall, Indar wind generators are recognized for their high efficiency and stiffness, having obtained both the recognition of the most demanding energy utilities and the approval of certification bodies and standards worldwide (UL amongst others).The company's global footprint includes manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia, and a sales and services network in over 45 countries.About Ingeteam and IndarIngeteam is a Group specializing in power and control electronics (inverters, frequency converters, controllers and protections), generators, motors and pumps (under the Indar brand), electrical engineering and automation projects. The company completes its offer with operation & maintenance services. Ingeteam develops its products in the following key sectors: wind, PV, hydro and fossil fuel power generation; metal processing industry; marine; rail traction; power grid, including substations, always seeking to optimize energy consumption and to maximize generating efficiency, also covering energy transport and distribution.Within the wind energy sector, Ingeteam is an independent supplier of power converters, turbine controllers, Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS), SCADA management systems and O&M services for wind turbines up to 15 MW for onshore and offshore applications. With over 41 GW of installed wind power capacity worldwide, 8% of all wind turbines operate with Ingeteam technology. A leading company in the provision of O&M services at energy generating and exchange facilities, it has a total maintained power of more than 8.6 GW. Its global footprint includes manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia, North and South America, and sales and service centers strategically located all over the world.As part of The Ingeteam Group, Indar Electric is a company dedicated to the design and manufacturing of generators, suiting the requirements of each and every customer. Indar has manufactured generators and motors since 1940 and hosts one of the most capable test benches in the world. The company has production plants in Milwaukee (USA), Mexico City, Beasain and Segorbe (Spain) and a sales network in over 45 countries. It provides tailor made solutions in the field of energy generation and stands out as a leader in hydroelectric generation, wind power, stationary energy (Combustion Engines), gas and steam (Biomasses, Cogenerations, Geothermal energy, etc.) and submersible motors and pumps, as well as advanced electric propulsion systems for ships and energy generation in plants.Indar's wind generators are designed to operate in a range which covers the entire market energy requirements. It supplies asynchronous and synchronous generators with output powers ranging from 1 MW to 9 MW and voltages from 690 V to 12000 V.The Group operates throughout the world, employing 3,800 persons. R&D is the backbone of its business activity, in which 5% of the company's turnover is invested annually.www.ingeteam.com