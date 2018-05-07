LinkSolar Developed the New Generation of Unique Day4 Flexible Solar Panel

ZHEJIANG, China, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkSolar, a leading manufacturer of flexible solar panels, today announced its new generation of unique Day4 flexible solar panels. These are portable and lightweight solar panels with a completely redesigned structure and electrodes to absorb more light.



LinkSolar Day4 flexible solar panels feature A grade cells, with the ability to absorb more solar spectrum, which they efficiently convert into electricity. The power output ranges from 50 watts to 150 watts."Thanks to the inter contacts in these flexible solar cells, which create at least 18 times interconnection point for managing possible micro cracks on surfaces," said Mr. Dean, LinkSolar product manager. "With the new design of LinkSolar Day4 flexible solar panels, there is no interruption of electron flow. In fact, they can replace high cost value SunPower solar cell made flexible solar panel."The LinkSolar new generation of flexible solar panels guarantee over 19% efficiency. Therefore, they can generate more power than the conventional solar systems.With a careful selection of material such as the ETFE laminate, LinkSolar Day4 flexible solar panels are suitable for many applications. These may include marine, RV, boat, caravan, yachts, house boats, outdoor industrial equipment, etc.They are portable solar panels that are foldable, hence occupy very small space.These new generations of Day4 flexible solar panels are tolerant to bending and cracking, even in marine environments. This guarantees unmatched durability than the conventional solar panels.Furthermore, the LinkSolar Day4 flexible solar panels feature mono-crystalline highly efficient SR cells. They are sandwiched by two patented metallic grids for a reliable and predictable power generation.LinkSolar offers a wide selection of Day4 flexible solar panels depending on the unique specifications of clients. Currently, LinkSolar has also opened the door for OEM flexible solar panels and portable solar panels.All these Day4 flexible solar panels are fully customizable, extremely thin design and designed to last.About LinkSolarLinkSolar is a premier manufacturer and designer of portable and flexible solar panels. With over 10 years in the solar industry, LinkSolar has designed a range of products such as aluminum flexible solar panels, amorphous solar charger lamination technique and Day4 flexible solar panel.LinkSolar offers the best warranty on all its solar panels and after sales services. It is one of the best choices for Amazon, Kickstarter and Indiegogo OEM solar suppliers.