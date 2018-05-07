Tomorrow: Livestream of industry leader remarks from WINDPOWER 2018

CHICAGO — WINDPOWER 2018 Conference and Exhibition, the largest wind and renewable energy event in the Western Hemisphere kicks off in Chicago tomorrow, and you can register for a livestream to hear industry leaders share what's next for wind. The wind industry was founded on bold thinking and a long-term vision. Today, that innovative and entrepreneurial spirit continues to be demonstrated by rapid growth and major advances in technology.



Registration and streaming link: http://awea.live.conferencecontent.net/When: Livestreams will air from 10 am to 11am CT on Tuesday, May 8 and Wednesday, May 9.Who: Over the next two days, hear from the following industry leaders who will share their vision for the future of wind power:• Mark Albenze, CEO, Wind Power Service, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy;• Laura Beane, CEO, Avangrid Renewables;• Chris Brown, President, Vestas Americas;• Evan Caron, Cofounder and Managing Director, Swytch;• Tristan Grimbert, President and CEO, EDF Renewables;• Brian Janous, Director of Energy Strategy, Microsoft;• Tom Kiernan, CEO, American Wind Energy Association;• John Lavelle, CEO, Offshore Wind, GE Renewable Energy;• Steve Lockard, President & CEO, TPI Composites, Inc.;• Danielle Merfeld, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, GE Renewable Energy;• Kelly Speakes-Backman, CEO, Energy Storage Association;• Gregory Wolf, CEO, Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC;• Adam Wright, CEO, MidAmerican Energy;Complete conference information, as well as a schedule (all times CDT), are available on the event website: http://www.windpowerexpo.org/###AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 100,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind power trade show, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, this year in Chicago, May 7-10, 2018. Find information about wind energy on the AWEA website. Gain insight into industry issues on AWEA's blog, Into the Wind. And please join us on Facebook, and follow @AWEA on Twitter.