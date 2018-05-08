Vote Solar Statement: CA Poised to Approve Plan for Solar on New Homes

May 8, 2018 - Sacramento, Calif.: Tomorrow the California Energy Commission (CEC) is expected to vote on the nation's first plan to require solar panels to be installed on all qualifying new homes beginning in 2020. If approved, the solar plan would help lower cost of living for residents of new construction homes by reducing monthly energy bills.



Following is a statement from Adam Browning, executive director of the non-profit advocacy group Vote Solar:"Affordable solar energy is already lowering power bills for families, reducing harmful pollution and creating new energy jobs across California. This plan would further expand solar opportunity in our state by including solar in new home construction when installation and financing costs are both at their lowest. We applaud the CEC for its solar leadership and urge the Commissioners to approve this bold vision for a clean energy California.This policy will result in homeowner savings from day one. Installing solar at the time of construction eliminates many of the soft costs -- such as customer acquisition. According to our analysis, this proposal would add around $20 a month to a mortgage, while producing $85 worth of electricity, resulting in a net savings of $65 a month to new homeowners.This policy will make our homes more affordable and our state more livable. That's a win-win."###About Vote Solar:Vote Solar is a non-profit organization working to lower solar costs and expand solar access in states nationwide. Vote Solar advocates for policies and programs needed to repower our electric grid with clean energy. Learn more at www.votesolar.org