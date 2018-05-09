Solar Industry: California Makes Historic Decision to Incorporate Solar On All New Homes

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) welcomed California's approval of a new policy that will require virtually all new homes in the state to incorporate solar panels starting in 2020. The California Energy Commission voted today to adopt the policy as part of the state's Building Energy Efficiency Standards after working with SEIA, its member solar companies, and other stakeholders for more than two years to develop the technical requirements.



Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA's president and CEO:"This is an undeniably historic decision for the state and the U.S. California has long been our nation's biggest solar champion, and its mass adoption of solar has generated huge economic and environmental benefits, including bringing tens of billions of dollars of investment into the state. Now, California is taking bold leadership again, recognizing that solar should be as commonplace as the front door that welcomes you home."SEIA appreciates the Commission's efforts to help California take steps toward meeting its Zero Net Energy goals by integrating renewable energy with energy efficiency. The combination of rooftop solar and the option to add energy storage systems as an efficiency compliance credit provides builders with an attractive, cost-effective option to fully electrify homes."Other states may not be ready for this step yet, but this is a precedent-setting policy — one that will bring enormous benefits and cost savings to consumers. It is my hope and belief that when other states, many of which are developing rapidly growing solar markets of their own, see the benefits of this policy, they will develop similarly aggressive policies."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.