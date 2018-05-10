Deadline for Electrify Europe early bird discount one week away

10 May 2018, Vienna, Electrify Europe, the continent's largest electricity market hub, promoting collaboration, innovation and business growth for the new digitalized, decarbonized electricity sector, today announces that early bird ticket sales for the event close on 18 May. Those who register before the deadline will save up to €300.



More Headlines Articles

Brought to you by POWER-GEN and DistribuTECH, the leading global series of power generation, transmission and distribution events, Electrify Europe is the first conference to combine knowledge from stakeholders across the entire electricity value network.The event includes authoritative conference sessions, technical tours and unrivalled access to senior industry spokespeople. There will be thought provoking keynote and plenary sessions as well as presentation arenas on the show floor addressing E-mobility, Cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, Demand Side Response and Energy Storage and more.Over the course of the three-day event, some of the industry's leading names will present keynote speeches, including:• Laszlo Varro, Chief Economist at the International Energy Agency• Steve Martin, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at GE Power International• Dr. Helmar Rendez, Chairman of the Board at eastern Germany's largest energy supplier, LEAG• Jo-Jo Hubbard, co-founder and COO of London-based energy tech firm, ElectronMotorsport legend, Jutta Kleinschmidt, is also scheduled to speak at Electrify Europe, participating in multiple sessions and judging the Electrify Innovation Challenge.Nigel Blackaby, Conference Director at Electrify Europe, says: "By bringing the best thinkers from across the electricity supply chain together to share their insights, Electrify Europe will develop new ideas and spark the next generation of innovation."At this time of unprecedented change in Europe's power sector, Electrify Europe is a must-attend event. I am truly excited to be part of the platform event addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by the transition to a digitalized and decarbonized power market."Electrify Europe will take place in Messe Wien, Vienna between 19-21 June and will be attended by more than 11,000 international visitors, 250 speakers, 70 conference sessions and 400 exhibitors. To register, go to: http://www.electrify-europe.com/en_GB/register.html