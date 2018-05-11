FOUR MINISTERS AND PRAISE IN PLENTY: THE ALL-ENERGY 2018 SUCCESS STORY

All-Energy 2018, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference and the co-located Smart Urban Mobility Solutions (SUMS 2018) attracted four government ministers, total attendance of over 7,000 and plaudits a-plenty.



Held at Glasgow's SEC on 2 and 3 May the duo of events saw the First Minister of Scotland, Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP and Humza Yousaf MSP, Minister for Transport and the Islands both deliver keynote speeches and tour the show on Day 1. And on Day 2, Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy, and Rt Hon Claire Perry MP, Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth similarly delivered keynote addresses, with the UK Minister undertaking a tour of the show, and briefly attending a POWERful Women networking event."We were delighted to welcome all four Ministers to the show, which - as the First Minister pointed out - encompassed all four of All-Energy's ‘pillars': renewable power, low carbon heating, energy efficiency, and low carbon transport (this last in the SUMS conference stream and exhibition area)," said All-Energy/SUMS Event Director, Jonathan Heastie of Reed Exhibitions who own and organise the annual event."We introduced a number of features this year event including an Innovation Hub and trail; an Investors Breakfast; ‘Meet the Local Authority Official' and ‘Meet the Farmer' networking events; an International Trade Theatre; and The Hydrogen Hub set against the backdrop of a hydrogen tube trailer literally en route to Orkney where it will be based. With them all we established a firm basis for building for the future - All-Energy 2019 and SUMS 2019 will be held 15 and 16 May at Glasgow's SEC."The basic statistics speak for themselves: 300+ exhibiting companies; 460+ speakers; a record 46 academic posters - we are proud of our association with academia for research is the lifeblood of the sectors we serve, and in addition to the posters there are always many academics speaking in the conference. All of this encouraged a total attendance of 7,027 over the two days including developers, utilities, investors, local government, energy end users, and representatives from the full supply chain."We will be surveying attendees to gather feedback, but it is always a delight to be on the receiving end of post-event emails bringing with them compliments as well as suggestions for areas to be looked at in the future. These include comments such as the following from exhibitors and conference speakers:• I like the fact that All-Energy covers the broad spectrum of energy and that hydrogen had a high prominence in 2018. It is a hive of innovation and facilitates effective networking for cross pollination of ideas.• I thought All-Energy was great this year and had an enjoyable and productive two days of catching up with contacts and meeting new folk• This is the first time I've attended All-Energy and I found it a really powerful platform for low carbon technologies, particularly with the ministerial attention it received• It was great occasion to share results of some projects and what more important to make new contacts with other people doing similar things in other part of the world.• I was very impressed with the quality of the speakers and topics and the energy around the entire conference was really exciting• Another great year at All-Energy, which is an event that I think continuously improves• The best yet!"The HI-energy and Orkney pavilions fill a large area of the show and Audrey MacIver, Director of Energy and Low Carbon at Highlands and Islands Enterprise sums up their reaction by saying: ‘All-Energy is one of the most important events of the year for us and our companies and this year we were once again impressed by the calibre of visitors, exhibitors and speakers. The companies on the HI-energy and Energy of Orkney pavilions have reported a successful show in 2018, and we look forward to hearing of more of their successes as they come to fruition'."We as organisers look forward to continuing feedback from exhibitors, speakers and visitors and look forward to welcoming all to All-Energy 2019 and SUMS next May."Information on all aspects of All-Energy and SUMS 2018 is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.smarturbanmobilitysolutions.com as is information on exhibiting in 2019. Conference presentations will be online within two weeks enabling those wanting to recapture what they heard, or who missed a session to catch up free of charge.Strong supportShepherd and Wedderburn is All-Energy's headline sponsor. Other sponsors include the Crown Estate Scotland, Centrica, Element Power, Erova Energy, Innovate UK, Invest in Fife, ORE Catapult, ScottishPower Renewables and WPO. All-Energy is supported by a large number of trade associations, government departments, professional bodies and learned societies, and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron.During and post-show news from exhibitors• MVGLA demonstrated their wind- and solar farm design, planning, visualisation and communication tool. Finley Becks-Phelps of Fred Olson Renewables was the winner of a year's subscription and he said: " I am absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to use Windplanner, very pleased to have won your competition. I am the New Sites Manager here at Fred Olsen Renewables and look forward to utilising it in early wind farm planning. Allowing early involvement from local communities and consultees to make sure that we design projects that work for everyone allowing the program to demonstrate key viewpoints and illustrate the development process over and above normal practices."• TLT's Clean Energy Investment Trends 2018 report, was launched at All-Energy. It looks at the trends over the last 12 months and considers future investment opportunities. The report is produced by TLT and Clean Energy Pipeline and includes commentary from industry experts.• Heriot-Watt University welcomed Soltropy Ltd as a sharer on their stand (Stuart Speake of Soltropy Limited was awarded "Inventor of the Year" at the third annual Made in Scotland Awards at the end of April). With the decarbonisation of heat energy a priority for governments, solar thermal panels provide a way to convert the sun's free energy into usable heat for the home or building, and to help fight global warming. However, in countries experiencing freezing temperatures, existing solutions are complex and costly as they must be protected against freezing. Over several years, Heriot-Watt University's Energy Academy has been working with Scottish start-up Soltropy Limited to develop new and patented technology that allows the system to freeze without damage.• SmartestEnergy reported great interest in theirEnergy Entrepreneurs Report given the current challenges around subsidy cuts and independent generators exploring new revenue opportunities. http://www.smartestenergy.com/info-hub/energy-entrepreneurs-report-2018/• The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult published a new evidence-based assessment that shows the UK's marine energy industries can meet the requirements of the UK Government's ‘Triple Test'. This report was also the subject of a panel discussion in the All-Energy conference• WITT received a huge amount of interest ranging not only for marine energy harvesting units but our sub sea oil and gas sector opportunities, the sealed WITT can be deployed from tiny to large for cathodic protection, also power for aqua culture and desalination. "We have already had positive emails and our CEO has had very constructive follow on calls! All-Energy is a good platform for WITT.....thank you"• Renewable Exchange reported "unprecedented levels of interest for our PPA Marketplace, Renewable Exchange, allowing independent generators to connect with all their PPA options, automate and optimise their PPA renewal process."• Ecotricity reported: We had great footfall and a lot of people asking us about our partnership with Next Kraftwerke for the Virtual Power Plant (VPP)"• Xodus Group signed a MoU with Atlantis Resources to pursue the development of a tidal energy project in Japan. The ambition is to secure funding and establish a commercially viable tidal energy demonstration project of three to eight turbines in the country.• BIG HIT celebrated another milestone with the handover at All-Energy of two hydrogen tube trailers from Calvera, which increases the Orkney fleet to five hydrogen tube trailers. These new trailers will transport ‘Green Hydrogen' in the Orkney Islands from where it is produced locally using renewable energy to where it is used. This is a significant step towards creating a Hydrogen Territory in the Orkney Islands as part of the €10.9 million EU supported BIG HIT project• Star Renewable Energy makes the case for making low carbon water source heat pumps easier to deploy. Director, Dave Pearson took part in a panel discussion and delivered a presentation about the challenges of delivering industrial scale water source heat pumps and in particular talked about the Gorbals Heat Pump project which is expected to provide heating to residential properties and business in the area. The heat pump to be deployed in the river Clyde in Glasgow is the UK's first high temperature and largest inner-city water source heat pump and will deliver immediate 50% carbon reductions by providing over 80% of the connected building's heat requirements.• Maximising business opportunities for the Scottish offshore wind supply chain• SOWSCF (Scottish Offshore Wind Supply Chain Forum) launches survey as it seeks local organisation to help accelerate national competitiveness of Scottish offshore wind supply chain (survey closing date is 18 May)• Forum plans to establish itself as an industrial resource and grow the available business opportunities in Scottish, UK-wide, European and Global Markets• SOWSCF backed by Scottish Renewables, AREG, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Government among othersAn industry association is calling on businesses within the Scottish offshore wind supply chain to support its efforts to accelerate national competitiveness, improve skills and create employment opportunities. If you represent a business in or who works with the Scottish supply chain and have a moment to share your knowledge and expertise, please visit www.offshorewindscotland.org.uk/ for more information and to complete the survey.