Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar Power Southeast Conference May 15-16 in Atlanta

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, will attend the Solar Power Southeast Conference being held at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia from May 15th to the 16th. The solar industry event is presented by Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Solar Electric Power Alliance (SEPA).



More Headlines Articles

Solar FlexRack will join over 600 attendees at Solar Power Southeast, which is the premier place to connect with other industry leaders. This year's event will feature three workshops, multiple organized networking events and 15 education sessions. Solar Power Southeast brings together industry leaders and innovators to share ideas and best practices for expanding the Southeast's solar energy market and to network and do business.Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "Our expanded line of solar trackers and racking solutions give developers and EPCs the flexibility they need to better meet standards for quality and performance. We're attending Solar Power Southeast and setting appointments with new and existing customers to bring them up to speed on our latest developments and successes."Solar FlexRack is an industry-leading company delivering best-in-class engineered racking and solar tracker solutions that safeguard solar projects. Representatives from Solar FlexRack will be available to discuss their innovative approach and their customers' successes with individuals interested in learning more. Please schedule a meeting in advance to talk with the Solar FlexRack team onsite.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed 1.8 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.