California Solar & Storage Association Announces 2018 Solar Battle of the Bands Line-Up

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 15, 2018 - The competition is on! The California Solar & Storage Association proudly announces its 2018 Solar Battle of the Bands line-up. This year's line-up includes returning champions, "PV Wonder" of Tesla, and last year's runner-up, Quick Mount PV's "Northerner & The Rafters", SunPower's "DC/AC" is also back after a year's hiatus. And, brand new this year, Solar Energy International's (SEI) band, "The Solar Sisters String Band"! After the battle, the night will be capped off by NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar's band, Groovity and an all-band jam session.



"We are so excited to be back at Solar Battle of the Bands this year! We can't wait to rock out with our solar family at a real San Francisco landmark, The Warfield, it's truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!" Said SunPower band leader, John Lentz.Solar Battle of the Bands, a unique solar industry party and musical competition in its eighth year, was founded by Quick Mount PV, a solar mounting manufacturer based in Walnut Creek, CA. SBOB is now produced and hosted by the California Solar & Storage Association, all proceeds benefit the organization. SBOB, which coincides with the Intersolar North America conference, will take place at the historical Warfield Theatre in downtown San Francisco, where the likes of Bob Dylan, U2, and Prince have performed. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Doors open at 7 PM.Solar Battle of the Bands is made possible by generous contributions from company sponsors; NEXTracker, AEE Solar, SolarEdge Technologies, LG Electronics, Quick Mount PV, Intersolar, Indaspec, ABB, Soltec, Solar Power World and NABCEP.Tickets are available through event sponsors and bands. All proceeds from the event benefit California Solar & Storage Association's ongoing work to expand California's solar and storage markets. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information visit calssa.org/SBOB…………………About California Solar & Storage AssociationSince 1977, the California Solar & Storage Association has advanced the common interests of the solar and storage industry, helping make California's market the most robust in the United States. Comprised of over five hundred contractors, manufacturers, distributors, developers, engineers, consultants and educational organizations, we represent a diverse membership committed to growing the California solar and storage industry. www.CALSSA.org.