Cementex Announces Double-Insulated 9-inch Universal Pliers



High quality insulated pliers ideal for a range of applications where safety is a priorityBurlington, NJ - Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces the availability of Cementex double-insulated 9-inch Universal Pliers, designed for safe use in Arc Flash environments. The 9-inch pliers are an integral part of any technician's tool kit.Cementex 9-inch Universal Pliers feature innovative Cementex double insulation technology. The double insulated tools feature a yellow warning layer underneath the outer orange layer; if the outside insulation is damaged, posing a safety risk, the yellow layer begins to show, and technicians can know that they must replace the tools.These Cementex pliers are heat-treated and feature a compact head with serrated jaws and a useful crushing area. The pliers feature a high-leverage design for greater cutting and gripping power, and are designed for cutting round cable up to 9.2mm or soft steel wire up to 2mm. The pliers' bypass cutting blades deliver excellent leverage and clean cuts.Cementex 9-inch Universal Pliers are capable of crimping non-insulated terminals, and are tested to 10,000 VAC and rated for 1,000 VAC when working on or around live parts. The pliers comply with ASTM F1505 and IEC 60900 standards, and help meet the requirements of OSHA 1910.331-335, MFPA 70E, and CSA-Z462.All Cementex products are made in the U.S.A. to the highest standards of quality. For more information about Cementex's industry-leading 9-inch Universal Pliers, visit our online catalog.###About CementexCementex is the innovative, industry-leading supplier of safety hand tools. As the only double-insulated hand tool supplier that controls the entire manufacturing process from insulation through testing, Cementex has an unparalleled commitment to quality and user safety. With constant innovation in response to customer needs, Cementex is on the cutting-edge of both custom and turn-key engineered insulated tools. The design-driven company is continually innovating while remaining committed to producing only the highest quality safety-based products. For all of your safety equipment needs, including tools, personal protective equipment, and more, turn to the experts at Cementex. Visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292 for additional information.