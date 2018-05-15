Conti Solar is Expanding: Promotes Eric Millard to Chief Commercial Officer

Edison, NJ, May 15, 2018 - Conti Solar, a national solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), O&M and energy storage development company, announced today the promotion of Eric Millard to Chief Commercial Officer. Eric will report directly to Matthew Skidmore, Conti Solar's CEO, and be responsible for continuing to drive organizational growth by developing and maintaining excellent customer relationships and expanding Conti Solar's business into new markets and geographies.



"Eric‘s advancement within the organization is a testament to his proven track record of developing and executing aggressive growth strategies in very competitive markets," said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of Conti Solar. "His ability to develop high-performing teams will ensure our vision of building a world-class renewable energy company."In his 10-year career with Conti, Eric has worked in a variety of different renewable energy and environmental markets and in both technical and commercial roles. Eric started his career in project operations, where he worked on environmental and water management projects for the Army Corps of Engineers. Pursuing his interest in renewable energy, he then transitioned into Conti's ventures in the wind, solar, and biomass industries, where he worked in a diverse set of engineering, operations, and business development positions. These roles allowed Eric to hone both his technical and commercial competences while learning the detailed workings of the energy business. In 2014, Eric moved to Conti Solar, where he spearheaded the company's business development efforts, ultimately bringing in $150 million in business within his first two years. He has subsequently continued to strategically build and lead Conti Solar's business development team, which has yielded sustained double-digit growth for Conti Solar over the past four years. Eric received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Boston University and an MBA from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.About Conti SolarConti Solar is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. Our attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled us to successfully develop and install over 500 MW of solar projects since our early initiatives in 2008. We leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares EIF with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, Conti Solar is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial wherewithal to be a trusted, long-term partner. Learn more at www.contisolar.com.