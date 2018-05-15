NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S.

FREMONT, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTracker™, a Flex company, today announced its collaboration with First Solar to provide an innovative patent-pending racking technology for First Solar's Series 6 panel rollout this year. The First Solar engineering procurement construction (EPC) group also selected NEXTracker's NX Horizon™ for multiple utility-scale projects in the southwestern United States, totaling 634 MW using the Series 6 module: Rosamond, Calif. (193 MW), Willow, Calif. (129 MW) and Phoebe, Texas (312 MW).



The NEXTracker mounting solution for the First Solar Series 6 panel features patent-pending panel clamps for error-proof rail alignment and rapid module installation. NEXTracker's mounting solution can be configured to accommodate a wide range of site conditions that may see wind speeds up to 130 mph, up to a 15% north-south slope, and also high corrosion environments. NEXTracker has further enhanced NX Horizon for future First Solar Series 4 projects, with optimized logistics and cost saving features."With First Solar's Series 6, they have created an elegant, superior thin film technology, with high efficiency and a beneficial temperature coefficient," said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of NEXTracker. "The excellent diffuse light response of First Solar's photovoltaic cells pairs perfectly with TrueCapture™, NEXTracker's proprietary smart control system to increase yields in PV power plants. We're extremely pleased to be collaborating with First Solar on their latest system designs to offer attractive levelized cost of energy to global customers.""For the past year we've invested in partnering with the right suppliers who could complement our Series 6 technology in terms of innovation in system performance," said Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer of First Solar. "As part of our core ecosystem, NEXTracker is not only the global market share leader in solar tracking technology, but also delivers unparalleled design and customer service. We look forward to more successes together."The two companies have already partnered on over a gigawatt of projects with NX Horizon and First Solar Series 4 modules. Read one case study here. For more on the NX Horizon and First Solar Series 6 solution, click here.About NEXTrackerNEXTracker, a Flex company, advances the power plant of the future with smart solar tracker, energy storage, and software control applications that yield additional energy, optimize performance and reduce costs for project and plant owners. As the number-one tracker supplier worldwide with over 12 GW delivered or under fulfillment, NEXTracker is globally recognized for delivering smart and connected energy solutions for hundreds of projects across five continents. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company has offices in Australia, India, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit: NEXTracker.com and follow the company on Twitter @NEXTracker.