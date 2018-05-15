As part of the poster presentation programme on predicting and enhancing turbine performance, Iain Dinwoodie, Senior Asset Performance Engineer at Natural Power, will speak on the topic of ‘Reducing the cost of energy through OPEX optimisation'. His presentation will explore the root cause of turbine underperformance and discuss how findings can be used to inform improvement plans and reduce the cost of energy for operational wind farms - ensuring best value through a combination of advanced analytics and improved turbine performance, operations and maintenance. The topic will include a look at Natural Power's methodology and both large and small wind farm site case studies.



More Headlines Articles

WindEurope said: "While wind power costs have become increasingly competitive over the past years, it is still essential to improve the overall performance of the technology, and the growing use of big data in wind power assets operations and maintenance (O&M) is going to be a major part of that. For this reason, the 2018 edition of Analysis of Operating Wind Farms will focus on big data and innovative approaches to boost performance and optimise O&M strategies."In order to achieve their desired production and revenue goals, wind farm operators must understand and manage the performance analysis of wind farms. The programme will address new insights and improved operations technology which are needed to increase efficiency and profits, essential for wind energy companies that have recently experienced swinging national energy policies."The event programme includes sessions on deriving value from big data, enhancing turbine performance using data, lowering operational costs, post-construction yield analysis to life extension, and innovations in operations and hybrid systems.To view the full programme and register to attend this event, visit https://windeurope.org/workshops/analysis-of-operating-wind-farms-2018/Natural Power has developed a comprehensive range of analysis services to support the development and delivery of projects throughout their lifecycle. Find out more here https://www.naturalpower.com/our-services/analysis/