Sunnova, one of the top residential solar providers in the United States, has partnered with SolarRoofHook

Sunnova, one of the top residential solar providers in the United States, has recently partnered with SolarRoofHook, a leading supplier of solar mounting hardware, to become one of the company's approved vendors for Balance of System (BOS) components. The timing syncs up with the release of SRH's new 4" Microflashing™ and patented Stainless-Steel QuickBOLT mounting system for Asphalt Shingle Roofs. Orders can be placed now for stock arriving this month.



All Sunnova installer partners can now use SRH products to install their solar systems. Contact SRH today by going to their website, www.solarroofhook.com, to purchase products directly online or give them a call at 844-671-6045. To learn more about the QuickBOLT and Microflashing™, click here to watch a video on their website.Sunnova was founded in 2012 by a team of entrepreneurs who worked together for many years in the solar industry prior to starting the company. They bring decades of collective experience to the table and have built Sunnova into one of the top residential solar providers in the United States in a very short time. SolarRoofHook is a Division of Quickscrews International Corp, the leading supplier of fasteners for the woodworking industry in the U.S., founded by Greg Wiener in 1987 in his garage. Using their knowledge of wood fasteners, the team at Quickscrews launched SRH in 2010 as a supplier of mounting solutions for the residential solar industry. Wiener received the patent for the QuickBOLT in 2012 and has been educating the industry for the past 7 years on the value of downsizing the products installers use on our roofs. See Part# 17668 online for pricing and details on the smallest mounting system ever to accomplish 100% leak proof environment.