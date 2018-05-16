New Online Interactive Solar Training for Local Code Officials Now Available from IREC

If you think online training has to be dry and boring, think again. Launched today by the independent Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) is new online interactive video solar training for local code officials, which developers say has a "This Old House" approach.



"There is a lot of important information in this training, so we created it to be enjoyable, not just informative," says Kristen Ferguson, IREC's associate director of training.The online viewer learns alongside IREC's own Joe Sarubbi, an experienced technical education, training and workforce development specialist, as seasoned building and electrical inspectors guide him through the finer points of five different solar inspections, each highlighting different types of systems and technologies."This is an important learning opportunity for new and experienced code officials responsible for inspecting residential rooftop solar installations in local jurisdictions across the U.S.," says IREC Workforce Development Director Laure-Jeanne Davignon. "Presented in an engaging, easy-to-watch video format that can be completed in just a handful of lunch-hour sessions, the training is geared for residential inspectors and useful for residential PV installers," adds Davignon. "This way, they are all on the same page with the most current building, safety and fire codes."A short video offers the best look at how the solar training for code officials looks and feels.The new course is updated to the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC) and the most current international building, residential and fire codes. It is available online FREE OF CHARGE for a limited time."The new PV Inspector Online Training course for Code Officials brings together a remarkable group of experienced PV system inspectors from across the country to present a wide variety of PV system types and technologies," according to Rebekah Hren, a member of the NEC's Code Making Panel 4. "The high quality videos - interspersed with key inspection takeaways and knowledge checks - make this training not only easily accessible, but a thoroughly enjoyable learning experience."The online training was developed by IREC in conjunction with the International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI) and International Code Council (ICC) with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.CEUs are available from the IAEI, ICC and the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP).About IRECIREC is an independent national not-for- profit organization that envisions a world powered by clean sustainable energy, where society's interests are valued and protected. Since 1982, IREC increases access to sustainable energy and energy efficiency through independent fact-based policy leadership, quality work force development and consumer empowerment. Our work in nearly every state has built a strong foundation of state and national clean energy policies and best practices, and quality workforce training standards and programs. www.irecusa.org