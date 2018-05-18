GCL SI to Release New High Efficiency Modules During SNEC

GCL System Integration (GCL SI) (002506.SZ), a subsidiary of the world's leading clean energy conglomerate GCL Group, will bring a variety of new mono and multi high-efficiency modules to the exhibition to the annual SNEC PV Power Expo (SNEC) in Shanghai at the end of May.



More Headlines Articles

At SNEC, GCL Group will occupy a 968-square-meter booth in Hall E1, the "Solar Cell and System Projects and Application International Brand Hall", displaying its latest products which cover all facets of the PV industry including the integration of PV technology applications, the smart energy industry chain, smart homes, and combined solar and heat utilization. Most highly anticipated are the GCL SI's revolutionary FBR + CCz technology, along with a variety of high efficiency mono and multi modules, including some models designed for the company's poverty alleviation projects. Eric Luo, President of GCL SI, said GCL will continue its effort in R&D and deliver greater value for customers.GCL SI currently has a module production capacity of approximately 6 GW, and its shipment volume reached 4.84 GW in 2017, ranking it as one of the top suppliers in the world. The average efficiency of its high-performance polycrystalline black silicon PERC cell has reached 20.8%, and its maximum efficiency has reached 21.3%. The power of its polycrystalline 60-cell module exceeds 300W, making GCL SI an absolute industry leader in terms of polycrystalline module performance. GCL SI has participated in the bidding for the two Front-runner Projects in Changzhi and Tongchuan with its high-efficiency products.In the next few years, the photovoltaic market will achieve steady growth. In particular, the demand for photovoltaics in overseas emerging markets will further expand. GCL SI will further strengthen its research and development into high-efficiency products, consolidate its main business of photovoltaics, and focus on increasing the proportion of overseas business. In 2017, GCL SI's international business grew by 20% year-on-year, accounting for 26.37% of its total business volume. It is expected that the share of overseas business will reach 50% in 2018.GCL SI is guided by market demand and provides quality and high-efficiency products for various environments around the world. Its high-efficiency cells, MBB modules, and bifacial double-glass products meet the needs of China's Front-runner Projects and overseas markets. Through the development of modular integration packages, the customized needs of domestic and foreign customers can also be met. In addition, GCL SI continues to promote smart manufacturing, is helping to accelerate the evolution of manufacturing to automation and digitalization, and integrates information technologies such as the Internet and the Internet of Things into the production process. Its lean production and smart manufacturing improves product quality and efficiency, which will help GCL-SI achieve its goal of high-quality development.About SNEC PV Power ExpoNow in its 12th year, the SNEC PV Power Expo (SNEC) was founded by the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA), the China Renewable Energy Society (CRES), and the Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association (CREIA), and is co-sponsored by 19 international agencies and organizations, including the US Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA), among others. The world's largest new energy exhibition, and an important platform for major companies to display advanced technology products, SNEC features PV production equipment, materials, cells, application products and modules, and solar projects and systems, covering all aspects of the photovoltaic industry chain.About GCL-SIGCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (002506.SZ) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy company.