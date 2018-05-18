Sungrow Achieves 100% On-Time Delivery for More than 20MWh ESS in North America

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that its cutting-edge Energy Storage Systems have been shipped and installed in several locations in U.S. and Canada. Sungrow's quick turnaround time and on-time delivery have facilitated successful operations and these systems are expected to allow the owners to substantially reduce costs and increase profits.



With the warm-up of global energy storage market, Sungrow has quickly become one of the top Turnkey Solution Providers for the growing North American Energy Storage market, most recently for the Global Adjustment market in Ontario and Massachusetts' SMART program. One of the biggest challenges that owners are facing is how to catch up with construction schedules considering the tight manufacturing capacity of batteries. Sungrow is well prepared to meet the increasing needs based on its partnership with Samsung SDI as well as its global capacity demands. Another set of two megawatt-scale energy storage systems have been shipped to Ontario and installed in a large commercial facility and a shopping mall. In addition, tens of MWh were deployed in Texas and Massachusetts in the past two months, which is a symbol of Sungrow's expansion of its ESS initiatives in North America. The Li-ion batteries that the systems utilized feature longer life cycles, higher consistency, and greater power density than most other battery products in the market.These customized solutions have greatly shortened the time frames for integration, testing and on-site commissioning, keeping construction on schedule and enabling project success. With excellent system integration capability, first-class service and shorter lead times, Sungrow will continually expand its global business and serve customers with its best efforts.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of December 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com