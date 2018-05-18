WATT Fuel Cell Passes ETL Certification, Takes Aggressive Steps Toward Commercialization

WATT Fuel Cell Corporation ("WATT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce WATT's Imperium™ Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) System passed ETL certification for both propane and methane. Imperium is a Hybrid Power Management system that creates power from readily available, easily accessible fuels, such as propane and natural gas and manages power from renewable energy sources like solar to provide a truly hybrid energy solution. Certification to ANSI/CSA American FCI, UL-1741 and CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 107.1 allows WATT to address the power needs in several industries, including applications within leisure, residential, oil & gas, railway and telecommunications markets.



"I am extremely proud of the engineering team at WATT. The amount of time and work put into the product before testing allowed us to pass certification very smoothly, on the first try," said Dr. Caine Finnerty, CEO & President of WATT Fuel Cell. "That highlights for me what we are really all about at WATT, delivering quality products that will provide reliable power solutions to our customers."The independent ETL inspection and certification was performed by Intertek, an industry-leading Total Quality Assurance provider. For over a century, Intertek has been maintaining the ETL mark of quality and ensuring compliance and safety to protect consumers and businesses in over 100 countries around the globe."We are very proud to be the first small-scale solid oxide fuel cell system certified by Intertek. It was a massive undertaking for the WATT team." said Paul DeWald, V.P. of Engineering for WATT, "With the dedication and persistence of the team, it became a reality. This is a huge win for WATT, the fuel cell industry, and the engineers that have contributed to this technology over the years."WATT Fuel Cell passed certification testing for propane in December 2017 and methane in January 2018. Full certification required vigorous testing, onsite inspections of the manufacturing environment and review of technical and support documentation. "We value the certification process," continued Dr. Finnerty, "It provides an additional validation of the safety of the product as WATT prepares to pilot Imperium in multiple applications and begin delivering on our first orders later this year."ETL certification is the latest advancement as WATT continues along the path toward full commercialization.About WATT Fuel Cell CorporationWATT Fuel Cell Corporation (www.wattfuelcell.com) is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell ("SOFC") stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT's proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed them to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small scale and remote power applications. WATT's Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (Solar & Wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.