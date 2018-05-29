DuPont Unveils a New Expanded Product Portfolio at 2018 SNEC PV Power Expo

As an industry leader in solar solutions that delivers proven power and lasting value for the industry, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions (DuPont) showcases a broader portfolio of innovative materials as well as customer collaborations in booth W4-555 at the 2018 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition.



"DuPont aims to bring high efficiency, high reliability material solutions to our customers through continuous innovation to enable sustainable growth of the PV market and attractive return of investment for solar power." said Chuck Xu, global business director, DuPont Photovoltaic & Advanced Materials. "We are proud to introduce at SNEC an expanded portfolio of products including a new generation of Solamet® metallization pastes, new Tedlar® backsheet materials as well as the addition of Dow Corning™ brand of PV silicone products to our PV offerings" Xu added.One of the new highlights is the clear DuPont™ Tedlar® PVF film, an ideal backsheet material for bifacial modules that can generate greater power output. Compared to a double glass module structure; the breathable, clear Tedlar® PVF film based backsheets allow for higher reliability, lower operating temperature, up to 30% lighter weight, and a lower module installation cost. The clear Tedlar® PVF film is expected to be a drop-in with most current manufacturing processes for backsheets and modules with little if any additional investment in equipment needed for most manufacturing processes.A successful collaboration comes from the world's largest solar energy installer, Huanghe Hydropower Development Co., Ltd. (HHSD), a leading clean energy subsidiary of State Power Investment Cooperation (SPIC) of China. A 72-cell, high-power, bifacial module protected by clear Tedlar® PVF film-based backsheet will be featured in the booth.DuPont continues to be an industry pacesetter for innovation in the solar industry by introducing leading performance metallization pastes. Solamet® PV21x, the latest front side silver, is designed to enhance most mainstream cell technologies. Solamet® PV21x delivers better contact performance and high aspect ratios that enable cell efficiency enhancement >0.1% and maintains high throughput in mass production. Visitors to the booth will see TwinPeak 2 Series, a multi PERC module from REC that showcases power output up to 300W. Also showcased is a multi c-Si cell from TATA Power Solar achieving >19% efficiency. Another spotlight is on IBC, the one paste solution to contact both P and N emitters which has been demonstrated in mass production by SHARP. A high-power module for rooftop application by SHARP will also be showcased in the booth.With completion of the merger between Dow and DuPont, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions is proud to broaden our PV offerings by integrating the Dow Corning brand of PV silicone products into our portfolio of solar solutions including sealants, adhesives, potting agents, encapsulants and electrically conductive adhesives. These state-of-the-art solar silicone solutions have enabled reliable solar systems with an increase in durability and efficiency. Our booth will feature a field tested solar panel from BP Solar that demonstrates over 25 years of proven performance using silicone encapsulants from Dow Corning.DuPont leaders and scientists will share their expertise on technology advancements and trends in the industry through panel discussions and in technical speeches throughout the SNEC Conference.About DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced MaterialsDuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 40+ years of service to the solar, aerospace, automotive industries and many others. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector, including DuPont Solamet® metallization pastes, DuPont™ Tedlar® films as well as photovoltaic silicones. The growing portfolio of DuPont Advanced Materials thick film compositions are used in a variety of electronic applications in the automotive, biomedical, industrial, military, telecommunications and electronic wearables markets. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the PVAM business, please visit http://photovoltaics.dupont.com and http://advancedmaterials.dupont.comAbout DowDuPont Specialty Products DivisionThe Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at http://www.dow-dupont.com.About DowDuPontDowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) is a holding company comprised of The Dow Chemical Company and DuPont with the intent to form strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please visit us at http://www.dow-dupont.com.The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.