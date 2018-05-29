EnergyBin Offers the Best Deals and Market Intelligence in the Industry

Learn more about dropping hardware costs, increasing operating margins and leveling the playing field in the solar industry by visiting EnergyBin at InterSolar US booth 7238. EnergyBin is a trusted B2B members-only online marketplace that is transforming procurement transactions through efficient and cost-effective communications.

As a recipient of the U.S. Department of Energy SunShot Initiative award, EnergyBin offers businesses across the value chain an open and transparent marketplace for buying and selling solar components. EnergyBin has exceeded DOE objectives particularly in reducing residential and commercial project capital costs by more than 20%. For example, 355W Seraphim panels listed on EnergyBin in March for $0.56 per watt compared to a distributor's list price of $0.99. Enphase micro-inverters listed on EnergyBin in February for $0.51 per watt compared to a distributor's list price of $0.66.


EnergyBin vetted membership is comprised of manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, developers/EPCs, installers and O&M companies throughout North America. Learn more about dropping your hardware costs, increasing your operating margins and leveling the playing field in the solar industry by visiting EnergyBin at InterSolar US booth 7238 or call (866) 241-0639.

