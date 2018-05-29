Sungrow Wins Deal to Supply Over 50MWh of ESS Solutions to North America

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and ESS solution supplier for renewables, recently announced winning a set of projects, totaling over 50MWh, following the ESA Energy Storage Conference & Expo held in Boston, Massachusetts. These projects will span multiple sites across Massachusetts, California and Ontario, using customized systems including its recently launched 2MW-4.2MWh system solutions.



Sungrow has proved to be a "one-stop shop" for all commercial and utility-scale energy storage system needs. The company supplies energy storage inverters, Li-ion batteries and advanced battery management systems through its joint venture with Samsung SDI, known otherwise as Sungrow-Samsung SDI (SSEP). Targeting large C&I and front-of-meter utility applications, SSEP's 2MW-4.2MWh system integrates all functions and system auxiliary components, which are certified to UL1741-SA and UL9540 standards. The fully integrated package offers the optimized performance and maximized system efficiency and is designed for easy deployment with low O&M costs and 'all in one' warranty approach. "2018 has been a very fruitful year for Sungrow ESS Business, and the US market has quickly become one of the most important pillars for Sungrow. We are very delighted to work with our partners to deliver our latest 2MW-4.2MWh solution to the North America market," said Jiamao Wu, the President of Sungrow-Samsung SDI.Sungrow's ESS solution is leading the trends in the high-end energy storage market and is quickly becoming tier-one ESS system solution provider in the North American market. Earlier this year, Sungrow announced that it has provided its solutions for the first solar plus storage community solar project in Massachusetts.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of December 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com