CleanCapital Announces Second Acquisition in One Month, Adding 10.2 MW of Operating Solar

New York, NY [May 31, 2018] CleanCapital announced a second solar acquisition from G&S Solar, a New York-based developer that builds, develops and operates solar systems in multiples states in the Northeast. The 10.2 MW portfolio comes less than a month after the acquisition of a 14.3 MW portfolio from X-Elio. This new portfolio is comprised of two solar projects located in Massachusetts and consists of high-quality customers including a corporate entity and municipality as the offtakers. CleanCapital's proprietary platform enabled their ability to execute on these two complex transactions in a short timeframe. The technology, coupled with access to dedicated capital, streamlines and expedites due diligence and analysis, allowing complex deals like these to close efficiently.



Today's announcement brings CleanCapital's total to nearly $150m of acquired operating solar assets. It's an exciting year for the team as they change the paradigm for clean energy finance. Despite the historic growth across the industry, the flow of capital within the space remains largely stagnant. Leveraging their proprietary platform and capital partnerships, CleanCapital is bringing liquidity to a historically capital inefficient clean energy marketplace."This is only the beginning. Closing two complex deals on such a short timeline is an exciting next step for us and the clean energy marketplace. We were founded on the principle that we can streamline the complexities of clean energy transactions by leveraging technology, allowing for more capital to enter the sector and accelerating clean energy deployment," said Marc Garrett, CTO, CleanCapital."G&S Solar was pleased to sell a portion of its solar assets in Massachusetts to CleanCapital," said John Faltings, President of G&S Solar. "Transactions such as this can get bogged down by the complex diligence process but the CleanCapital team was efficient and very professional at managing the acquisition of these operating solar assets. We look forward to working closely with them in the near future." This deal was brokered on behalf of G&S Solar by Chris Hopgood of Ignite Renewable Capital, LLC.CleanCapital is a financial technology company that makes it easy to invest in clean energy. They deliver technology solutions to all aspects of the transaction process—from lending to capital raising, origination to diligence. The proprietary technology platform identifies, screens, and manages clean energy projects enabling project owners an opportunity to exit their portfolios while providing accredited investors, including institutional investors, family offices, and investment funds, unique access to the clean energy investment market.About CleanCapital:Founded in 2015, CleanCapital is a financial technology company that makes it easy to invest in clean energy. CleanCapital has built a proprietary technology platform that identifies, screens, and manages clean energy projects enabling project owners an opportunity to exit their portfolios while providing accredited investors, including institutional investors, family offices, and investment funds, unique access to the clean energy investment market. Stay up to date on the evolving market of clean energy finance by following the company on Twitter or Facebook or connecting via LinkedIn. Learn more at http://www.cleancapital.com.###