JinkoSolar Creates New Benchmark for Ultra High Performance Modules with Unveiling of All-New 410W Cheetah Series at SNEC 2018

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar"), a global leader in the solar PV industry, today showcased six of its blockbuster products including the unveiling for the first time of its all-new 410W Cheetah Series at SNEC 2018. During a presentation ceremony titled "Conquering the Paramount Challenge of Grid Parity," JiknoSolar demonstrated the strength of its brand and its ability to lead the industry through innovation. In addition, JinkoSolar also showcased its 310W bifacial module which is redefining the application solar energy. JinkoSolar also introduced, for the first time, its elegant gold framed module designed specifically for the luxury Chinese residential PV market.



The JinkoSolar 410W Cheetah module is the world's highest-performing commercially available monofacial module that is leading the industry into the new age of PV 4.0 with mainstream module output of over 400W. The JinkoSolar Cheetah module is designed to -meet the needs of the ultra high performance market segments, such as China's Super Top Runner Program.All JinkoSolar Cheetah series modules are produced in the Company's next-generation ultra-smart P5 super manufacturing facility and represent the most cutting-edge technology in solar module manufacturing. Utilizing an all latest wafer and cell designs, the Cheetah series has created a new benchmark for ultra-high performing modules with its industry leading performance in output, limited degradation, shade tolerance, and durability. JinkoSolar 72 Cell Cheetah module's 410 Wp performance is over 30 Wp higher than that of comparable products in the market with a range topping conversion efficiency of 20.38%, making it the ideal solution for tender-based large scale PV projects and projects with ultra-high technical requirements.JinkoSolar is the only tier 1 module manufacturer to offer both N-type and P-type bifacial modules. The JinkoSolar 380W 72-cell monocrystalline bifacial module has expanded the application boundaries of PV module installation. Traditionally, modules were largely installed in a horizontally flat or near flat manner. However, bifacial modules have opened the possibilities of installing modules in a vertical manner, drastically lowering the amount of space needed in PV projects. The ability of the bifacial modules to generate power on both sides has increased their practicality, creating new PV applications such as on highway fencing, greenhouses, sunrooms, and other building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). Depending on the type of tracker used, module installation angles, and the installation environment, one can expect an additional 5-25% power generation from bifacial modules relative to that of monofacial modules. The JinkoSolar 385W N-type bifacial module shares the same unique performance attributes of the P-type bifacial module and has the additional advantage of having lower degradation.With the residential PV market growing at a breakneck pace, JinkoSolar also introduced its 320W 60-cell golden framed module for the first time at SNEC. Studies have shown that residential PV end-users, on average, are financially well off and are early adopters of new lifestyles and products. As such, these end-users have higher requirements for product personalization and quality. Combining a high efficiency of 19.37% and elegantly luxurious design, JinkoSolar golden frame modules are the ideal solution for the residential PV market.Given its frameless and extreme anti-PID characteristics, JinkoSolar 335W dual glass black silicone polycrystalline module has also garnered substantial attention at SNEC. The dual glass design provides the module, particularly in areas of high temperature and humidity, with great weather protection. The dual glass modules enable stable PV system operations in extreme weather environments."Industry transformation, continued technology evolution, and an increasingly complex market are all obstacles we must overcome to accelerate the development of the PV industry. Having been preparing for these challenges, Jinko displayed six technical products at SNEC, showcasing what it means to be on the cutting-edge of smart solar manufacturing today. As an innovative technical leader in the global PV industry, JinkoSolar will continue to develop and present new cutting-edge PV technologies, lead China's smart manufacturing revolution in PV production, and catalyze the advancement of the PV industry," commented JinkoSolar CEO Kangping Chen.About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com