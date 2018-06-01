McCarthy Building Companies Completes 10 Megawatts of Solar Energy in Virginia for Coronal Energy, CVEC

PHOENIX and Charlottesville, VA. (May 22, 2018) — McCarthy Building Companies recently completed the Palmer and Martin solar centers in central Virginia for Coronal Energy, a leading independent power producer focused on utility-scale solar and storage projects, and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), a member-owned electric distribution cooperative.



More Headlines Articles

Located along the Interstate 64 corridor, the two projects totaling 10 megawatts (AC) will generate enough clean, affordable and reliable electricity to power roughly 1,200 homes annually. Together, they combine to make up the largest solar project in the state for an electric distribution cooperative. CVEC will purchase the projects' output under a 25-year power purchase agreement, while Coronal Energy will own and operate the facilities."Virginia is open for solar business," said Danny Van Clief, president for Coronal Energy. "With a Charlottesville headquarters and a decade of continuous operations in the state, Coronal is proud to partner with CVEC and McCarthy on a pair of projects that will pave the way for the accelerated adoption of solar energy."The Palmer Solar Center in Troy, Va., and the Martin Solar Center in Kents Store, Va., are located in Fluvanna and Goochland counties, respectively, where CVEC serves over 9,000 members. CVEC plans to offer four of the 10 megawatts (AC) generated by the solar centers to its members as a part of Solar Share, its community solar program. CVEC is the first electric cooperative to receive approval of the community solar rate under the new statute.McCarthy's Phoenix-based Renewable Energy team served as the Engineer-Procure-Construct (EPC) contractor, and was responsible for the construction, design, procurement, commissioning and handover of the solar project to Coronal Energy, who developed the project for CVEC."Utility-scale solar installation projects are locking in reliability, favorable rates and social responsiblity for energy-focused businesses, municipalities and utilities alike by leveraging the power of the sun, even in nontraditional solar markets like Virginia," said Scott Canada, senior vice president of the Renewable Energy team at McCarthy. "We are grateful to team up with sustainable-minded solar players like Coronal Energy and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative because they clearly understand the value of this infrastructure, which will provide clean energy for decades to come."Approximately 30 local workers were hired to complete the installation of more than 41,000 solar modules at the two sites. To train the local workforce in the emerging solar industry, McCarthy implemented principles of Training Within Industry (TWI), a program originally developed by the U.S. Department of War in the 1940s to help quickly and reliably re-train workers on moderately complex tasks. Through its TWI solar program, McCarthy applies its "Learn. Perform. Repeat" methodology and offers highly effective and efficient training to workers who have little or no experience in solar installations. By deploying TWI and lean construction principles on solar projects from coast to coast, McCarthy is overcoming the biggest challenge faced by the construction industry today and successfully training its solar workforce.In recent years, McCarthy's Renewable Energy Team has completed or is in the process of constructing more than 30 utility-scale clean energy projects in communities from coast to coast, representing a combined capacity of more than 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy production. McCarthy earned a 6th place ranking for EPC utility-scale solar installations in the U.S. by Solar Power World's 2017 Top 500 Solar Contractors.About McCarthy Building CompaniesMcCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country - with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 20th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2018). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Google+.About Coronal Energy, powered by PanasonicCoronal Energy, powered by Panasonic, is a leading independent power producer focused on utility-scale solar and storage projects. The firm provides turnkey solar energy solutions tailored for diverse enterprise customers across North America, including utilities, corporations, and the public sector. Uniting 3 gigawatts of completed project experience with the financial strength of a Fortune Global 500 company (#110), Coronal Energy, powered by Panasonic, owns and manages a 333 megawatt operating portfolio and a multi-gigawatt development pipeline in more than 20 US states. For more, please visit CoronalEnergy.com and follow us @CoronalEnergy on Twitter.About Central Virginia Electric CooperativeHeadquartered in Lovingston, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric distribution utility serving over 36,000 meters in 14 counties across central Virginia. For more information about Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, visit the company's website at www.mycvec.com.