JinkoSolar Signs 1.43 GW Supply Agreement with sPower in the U.S.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company"), a global leader in the solar industry, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. has entered into a three-year agreement to supply 1.43GW of high efficiency modules to sPower, a leading renewable energy independent power producer.



This major supply agreement continues the strong strategic relationship between JinkoSolar and sPower. To-date, JinkoSolar has supplied over 800MW- approximately 2.5 million solar panels - for sPower's PV projects. The agreement includes significant down payments, which will help Jinko expand manufacturing capacity in the United States and Asia."We have had a strong track record of success with JinkoSolar's high quality and reliable modules, which is why we have signed another deal," said Ryan Creamer, CEO of sPower. "JinkoSolar's technology roadmap and cost leadership are also strong enablers for our future projects, and we look forward to maintaining our strong partnership.""We are very pleased to work with sPower," said Gener Miao, JinkoSolar Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We value the opportunity to grow our business with a visionary like sPower. JinkoSolar has been investing heavily in advanced solar technologies, and these efforts have yielded major benefits."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its eight production facilities globally, 16 overseas subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates, and global sales offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, United States, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.comAbout sPowersPower, an AES and AIMCo company, is the largest private owner of operating solar assets in the United States. sPower owns and operates a portfolio of solar and wind assets greater than 1.3 GW and has a development pipeline of more than 10 GW. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation, a worldwide energy company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment fund managers. For more information, visit www.sPower.com.