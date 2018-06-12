Intersolar Europe 2018: Exhibitors from Saxony-Anhalt come up with efficient solutions

"The exhibitors at the joint stand of the federal state reflect current developments in modern energy provision and with continuous new, pathbreaking innovations they motivate their customers to contribute actively to shaping our energy future," says Thomas Einsfelder, Director of the Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt, in explaining this year's appearance at Intersolar. The companies cover topic fields such as photovoltaic facility testing, hydrogen from renewable energy sources as energy storage units, silicon and chlorosilane products and services as well as cables, lines and solutions for photovoltaic systems. Einsfelder: "With these future-orientated technologies and services for the solar industry, the exhibitors from Saxony-Anhalt want to participate in the global market upswing of the PV industry; Intersolar is the ideal platform for this."



The exhibitors at the joint stand at Hall A3, booth 560:Flying Inspection ServiceThe Köhler Service UG - Flying Inspection Service occupies itself with the thermographic examination of photovoltaic facilities in Europe and far beyond the European borders. These tests/inspections are currently carried out using drone technology. The drones are equipped with high-resolution infrared cameras.Aspects of this service that customers value include• significant & transparent reports• highly efficient and precise execution• transparent cost expenditure• international deployability• permanent development of the service10 pilots, 8 drone systems and 16 evaluators are currently available to the Flying Inspection, allowing it to accomplish the orders quickly. Additionally, pilots are already available for later aeroplane use.Hydrogen Power Storage & Solutions East Germany e.V.As one of ten east German innovation projects within the framework of the funding initiative "Twenty20 - Partnership for Innovation" of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, HYPOS wants to produce green hydrogen from renewable power on a large technical scale for energy technology applications - as an efficient energy carrier with outstanding transportation and storage capacity.With HYPOS, one of the biggest problems in the expansion of renewable energies is thus tackled: the temporary excess power. With over 100 partners from business and science, the possibilities of economical energy conversion and storage and energy transportation by means of hydrogen are explored in a wide variety of implementation projects and studies.The aim is to set up a display window of the hydrogen industry in central Germany.The conditions are ideal - for example, among other things, Germany's second-biggest hydrogen pipeline network runs along Autobahn 9, supplying central German chemical parks with hydrogen.MaxxContactFor several years, MaxxContact has successfully produced and delivered complete cabling solutions for photovoltaic systems, facilities for wind power generation, machines and devices as well as special lines and system products. An important area for customer-specific photovoltaic facilities is the planning and delivery of system components, battery storage devices and wireless backup and isolated applications. Roof systems with an integrated photovoltaic facility that are optimally designed for the requirements in industrial and commercial construction as well as for agriculture are also offered.New in the portfolio are non-brand e-mobility products such as solar carports and plug-and-charge solutions as well as e-cars and e-bikes.Silicon ProductsSilicon Products operates a chemical and thermal production plant for the manufacture of silicon and related products from chlorosilanes at the Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemical Park.The company has many years of experience and technological expertise in the production of silicon for the photovoltaics and semiconductor market. To secure its corporate success for the future, Silicon Products is focusing increasingly on developing new products and innovative processes. To this end, the company is investing in research & development as well as in its own engineering.Other exhibitors from Saxony-Anhalt include Hanwha Q CELLS GmbH (Hall A1, Stand 180 A1.270), which this year is again among the finalists for the sought-after Intersolar Award.Background: Intersolar Europe 2018Intersolar Europe is the world's leading trade fair for the solar industry and its partners. Driven by the boom in the PV market in the last year, Intersolar Europe 2018 is benefiting from high growth in the number of new exhibitors from all areas of the PV industry - from maintenance and operation to cell production - in addition to already established exhibitors. Additionally, the companies are focusing on modern and decentralised energy technologies. The industry finds itself on the way into a new energy world in which networking, digitalisation and decentralisation will occupy a central role in future - and in which technology will no longer be considered on an isolated basis but as part of the system. Thus, with the new, comprehensive trade fair concept and with the ideal PV market situation, Munich presents itself even more promisingly than ever before as a global meeting point for the solar industry, with 1,200 exhibitors and an exhibition surface of 86,000 m². As the most international event in the industry, with visitors and exhibitors from 150 countries, Intersolar Europe is therefore the ideal platform for making global contacts.The joint stand of the state of Saxony-Anhalt at Intersolar Europe 2018 in Hall A3 Stand 560 is being implemented by the Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt, the economic development agency of the German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, on behalf of the Ministry of Economy, Science and Digitalisation and is financed with funds from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).All information: www.invest-in-saxony-anhalt.com/intersolar-europe-2018Background: IMG Saxony-Anhalt mbHThe Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt (IMG) is the economic development agency of the German federal state Saxony-Anhalt.IMG staff provides all services related to new business sites. In addition, we are marketing Saxony-Anhalt both nationally and internationally and developing tourism concepts.We act as partner for business, helping companies• to find the right site• in assisting with funding and financing• in dealing with the public authorities• with all queries relating to project implementation.Our service is confidential and free of charge.For the second time in succession IMG has been awarded 2016 with the "Best to Invest - Top Investment Promotion Agency Award" as one the best regional economic development agencies in Europe.Find out more: www.invest-in-saxony-anhalt.com