SolAero Technologies Awarded Contract to Provide Solar Panels to SSL

SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by SSL, a Maxar Technologies company, for the design, manufacture and testing of solar array panels.



The solar panels will be manufactured in SolAero's state-of-art production facility in Albuquerque, NM. The panels will be populated with SolAero's industry-leading, 32.0% efficient IMM (Inverted Metamorphic) multi-junction solar cells that, at end-of-life, generate in excess of 10% more power than other solar cells in production today. The IMM-α technology is not only the highest performance solar cell currently in production, at the bare solar cell level, IMM-α is also more than 40% lighter than typical high efficiency, space grade solar cells. This combination of peak performance and lowest mass makes the IMM-α an enabling technology for a multitude of critical space missions."SolAero is a long term and reliable partner to SSL and we are very pleased to incorporate its new IMM technology into our production spacecraft," said Paul Estey, Chief Operating Officer of SSL. "After many years of development we are pleased that it has become a cost effective solution for our next-generation satellite systems.""The SolAero team is delighted to have this opportunity to continue supporting our long-time partners at SSL. IMM's unique value proposition made it an excellent fit for SSL's forward-thinking strategy and will further broaden IMM's already rapid acceptance by the satellite industry," said Brad Clevenger, CEO of SolAero Technologies.About SolAero Technologies Corp.SolAero Technologies is a leading provider of satellite solar power solutions and precision aerospace structures to the global space markets, encompassing a wide array of applications including civil space exploration, science and earth observation, defense intelligence and communication, and commercial telecommunications industries. The business was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For more information about SolAero, visit https://solaerotech.com/About SSLSSL, based in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of advanced spacecraft systems, with broad expertise to support commercial and government satellite operators and innovative space missions. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband internet, mobile communications, in-orbit servicing, space exploration, and Earth observation. As a Silicon Valley innovator for 60 years, SSL's advanced product line includes state-of-the-art small satellites, and sophisticated robotics and autonomous solutions for remote operations. SSL is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR). For more information, visit www.sslmda.com.