Wind turbine ice detection
Minimize power production loss and increase safety
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Phoenix Contact's new wind turbine ice-detection system reduces power production loss and increases safety. The self-powered sensors used in this system transmit ice thickness and temperature information wirelessly from blade surfaces, without drilling or wires.
The system also measures the direct surface temperature, ensuring precise heating control with blade de-icing systems. The Phoenix Contact wind turbine ice-detection system is suitable for new and retrofit applications and does not require integration into the wind turbine controller.
Learn more at www.phoenixcontact.com/wind.
About Phoenix Contact
Phoenix Contact develops and manufactures industrial electrical and electronic technology products that power, protect, connect, and automate systems and equipment for a wide range of industries. Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Blomberg, Germany, operates more than 50 international subsidiaries, including Phoenix Contact USA in Middletown, Pa.
For more information, visit www.phoenixcontact.com, call technical service at 800-322-3225, or e-mail info@phoenixcon.com.
Featured Product
Tile Replacement Mount from Quick Mount PV
The Tile Replacement Mount provides a fast and easy way to install solar on tile roofs while protecting against water intrusion. Simply remove the tile and replace it with the Tile Replacement Mount. Works with all standard curved and flat tile roofs, and all standard rail-based racking systems. Flashed at both the deck and top levels, the mount is fully engineered to meet code requirements and industry best practices. The Tile Replacement Mount features Quick Mount PV's patented Elevated Water Seal technology for optimal waterproofing. Get a free sample and see for yourself!