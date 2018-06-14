MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Phoenix Contact's new wind turbine ice-detection system reduces power production loss and increases safety. The self-powered sensors used in this system transmit ice thickness and temperature information wirelessly from blade surfaces, without drilling or wires.



A single receiving unit is installed in the turbine and receives information from sensing units, which are distributed over the surface of each blade. These sensing units are easy to install during regular blade inspections. Detection in a stopped rotor state allows automatic restart to minimize power production loss.The system also measures the direct surface temperature, ensuring precise heating control with blade de-icing systems. The Phoenix Contact wind turbine ice-detection system is suitable for new and retrofit applications and does not require integration into the wind turbine controller.Learn more at www.phoenixcontact.com/wind.About Phoenix ContactPhoenix Contact develops and manufactures industrial electrical and electronic technology products that power, protect, connect, and automate systems and equipment for a wide range of industries. Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Blomberg, Germany, operates more than 50 international subsidiaries, including Phoenix Contact USA in Middletown, Pa.For more information, visit www.phoenixcontact.com, call technical service at 800-322-3225, or e-mail info@phoenixcon.com.