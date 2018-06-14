Wind turbine ice detection

Visit http://www.phoenixcontact.com/wind for further information

Minimize power production loss and increase safety

06/14/18, 06:42 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Phoenix Contact's new wind turbine ice-detection system reduces power production loss and increases safety. The self-powered sensors used in this system transmit ice thickness and temperature information wirelessly from blade surfaces, without drilling or wires.

A single receiving unit is installed in the turbine and receives information from sensing units, which are distributed over the surface of each blade. These sensing units are easy to install during regular blade inspections. Detection in a stopped rotor state allows automatic restart to minimize power production loss.
The system also measures the direct surface temperature, ensuring precise heating control with blade de-icing systems. The Phoenix Contact wind turbine ice-detection system is suitable for new and retrofit applications and does not require integration into the wind turbine controller.
Learn more at www.phoenixcontact.com/wind.

About Phoenix Contact
Phoenix Contact develops and manufactures industrial electrical and electronic technology products that power, protect, connect, and automate systems and equipment for a wide range of industries. Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Blomberg, Germany, operates more than 50 international subsidiaries, including Phoenix Contact USA in Middletown, Pa.

For more information, visit www.phoenixcontact.com, call technical service at 800-322-3225, or e-mail info@phoenixcon.com.

06/14/18, 06:42 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

Tile Replacement Mount from Quick Mount PV

Tile Replacement Mount from Quick Mount PV

The Tile Replacement Mount provides a fast and easy way to install solar on tile roofs while protecting against water intrusion. Simply remove the tile and replace it with the Tile Replacement Mount. Works with all standard curved and flat tile roofs, and all standard rail-based racking systems. Flashed at both the deck and top levels, the mount is fully engineered to meet code requirements and industry best practices. The Tile Replacement Mount features Quick Mount PV's patented Elevated Water Seal technology for optimal waterproofing. Get a free sample and see for yourself!
More Products
Feature Your Product