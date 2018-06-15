Ecolibrium Solar Delivers EcoFoot2+ for Installation of Record Breaking Solar Array

June 15, 2018 - Boulder, CO - Ecolibrium Solar recently announced EcoFoot2+ Ballasted Racking System - chosen by Continental Electrical Construction Company (CECCo) to secure a 3.5 MW solar array - has been successfully delivered to the job site at Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Company in Romeoville, IL.



More Headlines Articles

When completed in November 2018, the array will be the largest rooftop installation in the Midwest. Electricity generated from the array will offset 100 percent of Magid's energy load and supports their mission as an innovator and cost-saving leader in the personal protective equipment (PPE) industry.Ecolibrium Solar, the leading provider of fast and simple solar mounting solutions, provided onsite technical support as the installation began on this record breaking solar array.Magid awarded the project to CECCo, Chicago's No. 1 electrical contractor, and Convergence Energy, an industry leading developer of commercial and industrial solar projects in the Midwest.Magid Glove and Safety is a leading manufacturer and supplier of safety solutions and personal protection equipment (PPE).EcoFoot2+ provides a structurally rigid and electrically connected array while simplifying the installation process for flat-roof arrays. The system has an impressive install speed of 13.5 modules per installer-hour, as rated by DNV-GL."EcoFoot2+ will speed the installation of this significant array," says Sam Veague, Chief Operating Officer for Ecolibrium Solar. "We are thrilled to be a part of this big win for solar. We look forward to providing more solutions to CECCo and Convergence Energy as they continue to put solar on rooftops across the Midwest."This is the first large-scale Commercial/Industrial project benefitting from recent legislation passed in Illinois. The Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA), passed in late 2016, will create jobs and support economic development in the renewable energy sector thru the monetization of the green energy attributes, or RECs (renewable energy certificates).For more information about EcoFoot2+, visit: www.ecolibriumsolar.comAbout Ecolibrium SolarWith more than 800MW installed on flat and pitched roofs nationwide, Ecolibrium SolarÂ® is the leader in solar racking solutions for commercial and residential rooftops. The company designs andmanufactures simple, cost-effective, and installer-friendly products that maximize solar installation efficiency and minimize costs. Our world-class, innovative mounting solutions are delivered with unparalleled service and support by dedicated, expert staff. In the global solar market for innovative, lower-cost, labor-saving racking technology, Ecolibrium Solar provides proven solutions backed by industry certifications and third-party validations. For more information, visit www.ecolibriumsolar.com.