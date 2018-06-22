SEIA Commends CPUC Decision to Bolster Low-Income Solar Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association on the California Public Utility Commission's decision today to increase opportunities for low-income households to go solar.



"California has taken a very important step forward to help low-income homeowners go solar bringing lower-cost, clean energy to communities across the state. This is a bold statement that California will continue to lead in solar energy adoption and it is our hope that the Golden State will be a model for other states as they seek ways to provide the benefits of solar energy to all American communities."SEIA commends the Commission for making it easier for all families, regardless of income level, to go solar. This decision was an important first step, but California, as well as all states, have more to do to bring affordable energy to low-income communities, including to renters and others who can't currently go solar. We look forward to working with lawmakers and regulators to improve options for these communities."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.