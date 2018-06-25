Solar FlexRack Doubles Solar Tracker Sales in First Half of 2018

Youngstown, OH, June 25th, 2018 - Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced today its solar tracker sales have doubled in the first half of the year over last year's sales. Solar FlexRack is closing double-digit megawatt sales of their new TDPTM 2.0 Solar Tracker and has expanded their product lines to deliver more options for solar power plants' performance. They are continuing their growth trend and expanding their products to better serve the distributed generation market. Solar FlexRack's total product footprint has grown to over 1.8 gigawatts.



Key to solar plants' performance is selecting the right racking product to meet site requirements and optimizing its energy production yield. From quality solar trackers, to racking, to a selection of foundation components, Solar FlexRack serves design engineers solar mounting performance choices. The product expansion has continued to contribute to the company's success and boosted their sales."Solar FlexRack has expanded our product lines with solar tracker and fixed tilt solutions for conventional crystalline and thin film modules. We have also added a new compelling solar ground screw foundation solution to further enable our clients installing in rocky soil conditions. We understand companies need different mounting solutions for different geographies and climatic conditions," said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack.Solar FlexRack's thin film solutions include TDP Solar Trackers and fixed tilt solutions for First Solar Series 4 and 6 and fixed tilt solutions for Solar Frontier. The latest solutions also include the Self Powered Solution for Solar FlexRack trackers. Each solution offers a different set of benefits to ensure that site will perform to plan. Learn more at: http://solarflexrack.com/expanding-solar-tracker-mounting-solutions-to-boost-project-energy-yields/. Visit Solar FlexRack at upcoming Intersolar NA, at Booth # 9619, and see our latest solar racking solutions on display.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed 1.8 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.