Mudge Fasteners to Exhibit at Solar Power International for Tenth Consecutive Year
Mudge continues to cement reputation as the Solar Fastener Expert™ at the industry's largest trade show.
CORONA, CA, JUNE 26, 2018 - Mudge Fasteners, the leading supplier of fasteners and hardware to the solar power industry, will exhibit at Solar Power International for the tenth consecutive year. Solar Power International 2018, the industry's largest trade show, will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA on September 24-27, 2018. Mudge Fasteners will be exhibiting at booth number 2283.
In addition to Mudge Fasteners' selection of over 60,000 standard stainless steel fasteners, SPI attendees visiting the Mudge Fasteners booth will be able to view the latest selection in solar mounting hardware from top brands such as 3M, EJOT, GRK Fasteners, DURA-CON, Solar Connections, Titebond, HellermannTyton, Diamon-Fusion International and more.
As the first fastener distributor to offer a dedicated solar power product selection, celebrating ten consecutive years at SPI reaffirms our commitment to continue being the Solar Fastener Expert™. We look forward to connecting with our existing customers and meeting the new faces that push this exciting, innovative industry forward.
- Paul Mudge
President, Mudge Fasteners
About Mudge Fasteners
Family owned and operated since 1975, Mudge Fasteners provides a large selection of fasteners, fastener tools and adhesives to customers in a broad range of industries. Mudge is a fastener source for businesses both small and large; locally, nationally and internationally.
About Solar Power International
Solar Power International (SPI) and Energy Storage International (ESI) generates success for energy professionals and the global solar industry. SPI sets the standard for solar events as the fastest growing and largest solar show in North America as recognized by Trade Show Executive and Trade Show News Network. SPI has also been among the Gold 100 for eight years running and named this year's "Best Use of Technology" and the 2016 "Stickiest Show Floor" by Trade Show Executive for the innovative ways in which attendees stay engaged.
For more information about Mudge Fasteners at Solar Power International 2018, contact
Marisa Mudge at marisa.m@mudgefasteners.com or visit www.mudgefasteners.com/spi2018.
