SEIA: S.C. Legislature Misses Chance to Reduce Energy Costs, Grow Solar Jobs

Ultimately, not acting on either of these important energy policies leaves ratepayers with fewer options to save on the nation's highest electricity bills and get inexpensive, clean energy added to the South Carolina electric grid. Legislators should address these issues as soon as possible in the 2019 session to keep jobs and investment from leaving the Palmetto State.The state House version of the budget bill had included a measure doubling the state's net metering cap to 4 percent, which would have allowed more homeowners to lower their monthly utility bills. South Carolina utilities are projected to hit net metering caps within months, which will make it difficult for residents to adopt solar.In addition, the state Senate had approved a provision requiring the Public Service Commission to take action that ultimately would have the state's utilities procure more power consistent with open market policies. This provision would have helped independent solar businesses provide cheap, clean energy to all of South Carolina.Following is a statement from Sean Gallagher, SEIA's vice president of state affairs:"The Legislature missed an opportunity to help consumers save money, generate more low-cost renewable energy, and give the economy more solar jobs. This is a deeply disappointing outcome for the people of South Carolina, who now will be paying unnecessarily high electric bills to the monopoly utilities. Without a permanent solution that enables solar businesses to compete and provides fair rates for consumers, the state will have a hard time growing solar and maintaining the thousands of solar jobs that came with the passage of 2014's Act 236."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.