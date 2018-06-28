Canadian Solar Converts a Golf Course into a 56MWp Solar Power Plant in Japan

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that its 56.3MWp solar power project in Japan reached commercial operation last month.



The Yamaguchi Shin Mine project solar power system, powered by 173,000 Canadian Solar CS6U modules, is expected to generate approximately 66,000MWh of electricity every year. Chugoku Electric Power Company, Inc. will purchase the solar power under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of ¥36.0 ($0.32) per kWh."This is the largest solar project we have built in Japan, which once again shows our solar project development capability in this market. We now have a total of 141.9MWp of operating solar power assets in Japan, not including the 81MWp of project assets we sold previously," said Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc., "We are glad to convert an abandoned 27-hole golf course into a solar plant, which will now provide clean renewable energy for thousands of people for decades to come."About Canadian Solar Inc.Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 27 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publically listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.